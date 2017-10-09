Oct. 07

A Bonin Hall resident reported being threatened on social media by an ex-roommate. No arrest was made. The on-call Dean was notified.

Oct. 06

Officers were dispatched after a man, who was later found to be intoxicated, was reported struggling trying to open the complainant’s front door in Legacy Park. He believed he was at his own front door. No arrest was made and he was escorted home by two friends.

At around 10:20 p.m., Acadian Ambulance was dispatched to Girard Park Circle parking garage after a person was reported to have been acting strangely. The person was transported to a local hospital. Marijuana was confiscated off the subject and turned in to the police.

Oct. 05

Two students, Javin Mitchell and Michael Griffin, were arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Police were called after a suspicious odor was reported. The men had 1.1 grams of a “green leafy substance” shared between the two, as well as a burnt cigarette that contained a green substance and a glass pipe with the same.

Oct. 03

After a student made threatening statements towards a professor, an officer was dispatched to Angelle Hall. The student was called into a meeting with the police and the Dean of Students. No arrest was made.