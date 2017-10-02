Oct. 2

Officers responded to a burglary of a Legacy Park apartment that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. It is suspected the person gained entry to the apartment through an unlocked balcony door. Various electronics and money from a wallet was stolen from the living room of the apartment; the residents were asleep and reportedly did not hear anything. Statements, photos and evidence were collected; there is no suspect information.

Sept. 29

Bourgeois staff reported a man following a woman into the women’s locker room at night on Sept. 28.

A stolen vehicle was reported at Legacy Park Apartments. Local agencies were alerted to keep an eye out for the vehicle.

Sept. 27

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man in the Olivier Parking Tower who was making students feel uncomfortable a few days prior. The man was previously identified and already referred to the dean of students.

Officers went to Bonin Hall in reference to a complaint of simple battery. An investigation was conducted, but no charges were filed. The person was referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Sept. 26

Officers found four grams of marijuana and a blue and silver grinder at the Quarters Apartments at 501 Stewart St. during a foot patrol.

Two women reported they were approached by two males, who asked for their phone numbers, in the Student Union. The women said the request made them uncomfortable and asked officers to tell the men not to talk to them.