Finishing second overall at the McNeese Cowboy Stampede at the Enos Derbonne Sports Complex in Lake Charles, the Ragin’ Cajuns cross country team took high-ranking honors, with two Cajuns finishing in the top 15.

The Ragin’ Cajuns scored 79 points to finish behind team champion McNeese (15) with Houston Baptist (84), Grambling (94) and Northwestern State (105) finishing in the top five.

Senior Dylan Heck and sophomore Logan LaGarde completed the 4-mile course for the men. Heck finished 11th overall with a time of 20 minutes 37.7 seconds. LaGarde, who came in 13th place, finished with a time of 20 minutes 54.4 seconds.

Freshman George Femmer finished 16th overall (21 minutes 0.2 seconds), with freshman Andre Bellard finishing 24th (21 minutes 22.1 seconds), Regan Lemaire 28th (21 minutes 35 seconds) and Conner Meche 38th (22 minutes 25.5 seconds).

For the women’s side of competition, Hailey Hesterman, a junior for Louisiana, raced in the women’s 5-kilometer event with a 22nd-place finish in 19 minutes 33.6 seconds.

Freshman Ally McCulley finished 31st overall for Louisiana (20 minutes 4.2 seconds) with Teresa Bruning finishing 36th (20 minutes 27.6 seconds).

The Cajuns’ next competition, Oct. 14, will be the Mississippi College Choctaw Open in Clinton, Mississippi.