The second annual Fit Fest was held Saturday morning at Moncus Park to promote health in the Lafayette community and raise money for park renovations.

“Physical fitness is very important,” said Kelly Briggs, senior exercise science major. “As Americans, we are highly lacking in our health and physical activity, especially down in south Louisiana.”

Fit Fest is an outdoor festival that welcomes members of the Lafayette community to explore various genres of fitness through classes led by fitness instructors from across the Acadiana area.

Four stages were set up and dispersed in a flat, grass area of the park. On these stages, instructors taught fitness classes every hour, from 8 a.m until 11 a.m. Classes ranged from yoga and cycling to stroller fitness and Muay Thai kickboxing.

Surrounding the four stages were 43 tents wrapped around the festival area. Each fitness instructor was assigned a tent to provide more information to festival goers about their studios and gyms. Some even offered membership incentives such as Down Dog, a yoga studio, that offered a month long membership for $30.

Briggs said she attended Fit Fest’s first year with Down Dog; she attends classes there and works as a “yoga assister” every Thursday evening.

“I’ve been with Down Dog since before we opened,” Briggs said.

She explained her involvement with the studio began when the studio’s owner and one of Briggs’ professors at the university, Tina Garrison, was coincidentally planning to open the studio at the same time Briggs became interested in teaching and learning more about yoga.

Because the Down Dog studio is located directly across the street from Moncus Park, Briggs said the event has been a helpful advertising tool for the studio. She added that in general, the event is helpful for members of the Lafayette community to become educated on which fitness studios and gyms are available to them.

“It’s very important to get the word out about all of these different places because there are so many different studios that offer so many different things,” Briggs said.

In addition to gym and studio tents, there were tents for local hospitals, therapy centers and wellness professionals that provided general health and wellness information. Also in attendance were vendors such as Whole Foods, Clean Juice and Great Harvest Bread Co., that handed out refreshments to attendees.

Amber Ortis, a UL Lafayette nursing alumna and former cheerleader who graduated in May, said this was her first time attending Fit Fest. She said she exercises on a regular basis, being a member of Anytime Fitness, and is passionate about staying healthy.

“I love it,” Ortis said about the festival. “It really contributes to the health of our community and opens people’s eyes and gets people people a little bit more motivated to go to the gym and work out and get fit.”