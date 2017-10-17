LeeAnn Law, a sophomore instrumental music education major at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, has used her passion for music as a tool of relief for herself and others as she continues to pursue a future career in music education.

Law said she views music as a universal language she can use to communicate with strangers.

“If I play music and you can relate to that somehow, we now have a certain connection that is beyond anything,” she said. “I love speaking to people through something that I love and something that everyone else loves.”

Law, who was a drum major for the Louisiana Stars drum and bugle corp in 2016, recalled an instance of this wordless communication when she played her fiddle for a crowd of strangers that were stranded in I-10 traffic for 8 hours, the result of a fatal 18-wheeler accident.

She said after leaving downtown Lafayette from her job at Sola Violins to return to her hometown of Zachary, she eventually found herself in standstill traffic. After two hours, her father called her updating on the severity of the accident ahead. She said once she came to the realization she would be there for a while, she needed to save gas and she needed to save her phone battery, she saw no other option for entertainment but to sit on the side of the road to play her fiddle.

She said it went from her playing to herself, to her playing for a crowd that began to gather around her; she played for about 5 hours and remembered her audience’s appreciation.

“It was definitely some relief to what was going on,” she said. “Some parents came up and they were just so thankful that there was something to entertain their kids and them, even. I just played and played and everyone seemed to like it.”

Law said she was always surrounded by music because her family is passionate about it. She said her parents told her before she could even speak, she would hum pitches of hair dryers and vacuum cleaners.

Her father plays classical music on cello, her mother plays Cajun music on accordion and her brother, Tyler Law, who currently attends Loyola University New Orleans, plays the bass and has his own band.

Tyler Law agreed their home environment influenced his passion for music. He recalled his father playing acoustic guitar for him and his sister, his mother teaching them songs and them all singing together. He said his sister’s involvement with instruments inspired him to learn to play one as well. Once he learned how to play the bass, their family started a Cajun band called Chere Mom that played gigs around Lafayette.

“Having music around me constantly just made me want to play it even more,” Tyler Law said. “And knowing that I came from a musical family, it was important to me that I carried on that tradition.”

In addition to Law playing fiddle in standstill traffic for stressed, uneasy strangers, she said another instance where she recalls music serving as a tool of relief was during her senior year of highschool when her brother was diagnosed with leukemia.

“I just needed a distraction,” she said. “I would always lean on playing my flute, or playing my guitar, or playing my fiddle. I always had an instrument in my hand. It was always something that was relaxing that I could look forward to.”

Law added music wasn’t always an immediate outlet; at first it was dance, but she had to stop practicing once she was diagnosed with arthritis. In attempts to help her find something else to occupy her time, her parents bought her a guitar for Christmas when she was 9. She recalled being apathetic with her gift.

“I was like ‘Oh, whatever. Everyone gets a guitar for Christmas,’” she said. “And then I started learning and it just took off from there.”

Soon after, she joined her middle school band and learned how to play the flute in 6th grade; she learned how the play the piano in high school; she joined, and eventually conducted, the Comeaux High School band.

Law is currently a member of UL Lafayette’s marching band, where she plays the piccolo (a smaller version of the flute that, she said, with her previous familiarity only required slight adjustments to learn).

She is also a member of the Traditional Music Program, which gives music students the opportunity to practice their craft by auditioning to join a band that ranges in genres such as blues, bluegrass and Cajun music. She plays fiddle with the Cajun band and added the band’s next performance will be Nov. 9 at 7:30 at Artmosphere.

Though Law said she owns a cello and sometimes has an “itch” and temptation to take on the challenge of learning another instrument, she added her main focuses right now are mastering the instruments she’s already familiar with, school and her involvement with the Traditional Music Program and UL Lafayette’s marching band.

“Maybe next year or the year after I’ll be able to conduct UL’s band. That’d be cool!” she added with a chuckle.

After graduation, Law said she will look to further her education out of state with a master’s degree and doctorate in music education.

“I like being able to share what I do with people and the best way to do that is to teach,” she said. “I’ll always have my fiddle with me, though. There’s always going to be places that want some good Cajun music no matter where you are.”