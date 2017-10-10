Amid rising tensions between North Korea and the U.S., plus the testing of long-range missiles and nuclear devices, some professors and students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette said the Hermit Kingdom may be taking on more than it can handle.

“This is a regime that is challenging, in the most brazen way, the greatest military power in history,” said Bryan-Paul Frost, Ph.D., political science professor specializing in political philosophy. “One doesn’t know what that regime is like or what its intentions are or how they think.”

According to an Associated Press report, on Oct. 8, a Russian lawmaker had visited North Korea and was shown a set of calculations that a missile could reach the U.S. West Coast, followed up by remarks on a Russian State news agency network that a long-range missile was being prepared for test fire.

CNN states in a timeline that North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test on Sept. 3, and a decade of research and testing has occurred within North Korea, since its first nuclear test was executed in 2006.

“Kim (Jong-Un) certainly does not plan to start and win a war, because every other nuclear weapons program in history has been kept secret for the element of surprise. But this one isn’t,” said Jason Maloy, Ph.D., political science professor specializing in international relations.

Maloy said he doesn’t believe U.S. citizens should be afraid, having stated North Korea is not unpredictable when it comes to the threats it has made.

An international student from South Korea, who wishes to remain anonymous, said South Koreans have become accustomed to the threats made by North Korea. Although Kim Jong-Un concerns residents living below the 38th parallel, the student said, they do not believe a war will breakout.

“When I was young, at school, I learned that South and North Korea were one country before the Korean War, the war is not technically ended and we should try to bring peace to the peninsula, among other things,” the student said.

Although the student claimed to not know much more about the situation, they added it affected other countries within the region and hoped officials would be able to solve the situation.

According to the AP, a missile was flown over the northern Japan island Hokkaido on Sept. 15, landing somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. Japan’s J-alert system notified residents in local communities to seek shelter in the early morning as it flew past.

“It’s been a succession of revealing your weapons technology over and over again,” Maloy said.

Maloy observed this tactic could be a potential way for North Korea to gain support from China, but he couldn’t say how.

“What makes statesmanship a factor in the international arena is that people don’t always try to come up with new moves to old games, sometimes they try to invent new games,” he said.

“I don’t know that, if the president took a different approach, then it would be different, because North Korea have their own agenda, and they (make military threats) no matter what,” said Manyu Li, Ph.D., a visiting assistant professor of psychology who grew up in Hong Kong.

Li said the tensions between North Korea and the U.S. worry her because she knows family in the Shandong province of China, a northern region west of North Korea.

“Trump is just as much a mystery to me as Kim Jong-Un,” Frost said. “There could be something said about him calling (Kim Jong-Un) names, but again, that’s just juvenile.”

Frost said he believes “Trump inherited a very big problem.”

“Maybe Trump’s bluster and tweeting and hopping around from one topic to another, that could be a deliberate tactic to keep people on edge and disoriented until he figures out some plan he believes in or some objective he really wants to accomplish,” Maloy said.

Maloy added, “I don’t think a tweet could start World War III, but a tweet could contribute to this atmosphere of tit for tat, which could get escalated by other things more real than tweets later on.”

In an interview held Oct. 8, 2017, Sen. Bob Corker said of Trump’s rash actions, the U.S. could be “on the path to World War III.”

Kim Jong-Un often releases statements of his own, threatening East Asian nations and calling Trump a “mentally deranged dotard.”

“Trump is a little heavy-handed when it comes to dishing out threats, but I don’t think neither the U.S. nor does North Korea actually have any courage to do anything. Basically, it’s all talk,” Jacob Tonglet, senior economics major, said.