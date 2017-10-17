Harvey Weinstein, film producer and now ex co-chairman of The Weinstein Company is at the forefront of news headlines this week after being accused by more than 30 different women of sexual harassment in Hollywood, some of those including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne.

The scandal broke out after The New York Times released an article on Oct. 5, presenting an exposé of past and present accusations against Weinstein. After the first women came forward in The New York Times story, a ripple effect began in Hollywood. Multiple women started to come forward stating their own abuse stories against Weinstein.

Immediately after news broke, Weinstein checked himself into a treatment facility to get help for a “sex addiction.” Weinstein referred to his assaults as “mistakes” to paparazzi.

But I am sorry, Mr. Weinstein, there is a difference between a “mistake” and an addiction. Weinstein abused his power for so many years without any repercussions, so of course he had no reason to stop. These women were forced into vulnerable situations where they had to choose between their careers or their dignity, which should never be questioned in a professional setting. Weinstein intentionally used his power in the most heinous ways, knowing he could and would get away with it like he had for so many years, even decades.

These assaults are not “mistakes,” but rather, intentional abuses of power that Weinstein enjoyed, didn’t want to give up and thrived on. The Weinstein scandal has encouraged many women in Hollywood to join together by telling their personal stories of sexual harassment inflicted upon them in the workplace, addressing a bigger problem in Hollywood, a problem way beyond Weinstein.

Weinstein has since been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, fired from The Weinstein Company by the board of directors and left by his wife Georgina Chapman.

Bob Weinstein, who previously co-chaired the Weinstein Company with his brother, said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that he is in a “waking nightmare.”

“My brother has caused unconscionable suffering,” he said. “As a father of three girls, I say this with every bone in my body — I am heartbroken for the women that he has harmed…. When I heard his written, lame excuse. Not an excuse. When I heard his admission of feeling remorse for the victims, it was so disturbing to me. My daughters all felt sick hearing this because we understood he felt nothing…I have a brother that’s indefensible and crazy…I want him to get the justice that he deserves.”

Rose McGowan has been a key subject surrounding the accusations against Harvey Weinstein. On Oct. 12, McGowan directed a stream of tweets at Amazon executive Jeff Bezos, referencing Roy Prince, the Amazon Studios chief. The tweets stated: “I told the head of your studio that HW (Harvey Weinstein) raped me. Over and over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.”

Following McGowan’s encounter with Prince, he shut down a show McGowan was developing for him at Amazon Studios. On Oct. 12, a different woman came forward accusing Roy Prince of sexually assaulting her and a couple hours after McGowan’s tweets, Prince was suspended from Amazon. Amazon also stated it will be reviewing its projects done with the Weinstein Co.

Scott Berkowitz, president of RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), compared the “outpouring of stars coming forward with their own story, to similar assault scandals such as at college universities” in a Fox News interview.

Berkowitz said, “They routinely thought that, because no one was reporting any assaults, that meant that their campus was completely safe and this wasn’t happening.

“It wasn’t until this problem started to be talked about and people started coming forward that the rush of people came. There’s safety in numbers. The environment has changed. What we’re seeing is that the community, your friends and family are going to believe you. They’re going to be welcoming and understanding and there’s nothing to be embarrassed or ashamed about. I know it’s hard to talk about, but don’t be afraid. If you’ve experienced it, there’s a good chance that somebody you know has experienced something similar.”

Berkowitz couldn’t have worded it any better. By these women coming forward, it is showing the world things need to change, and shining a light on something rarely confronted and often overlooked. These women who have come forward are empowering other women to do the same, in a culture that tends to silence them. I hope justice is served to Harvey Weinstein, and justice is given to the women who had enough courage to say something.