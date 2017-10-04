Football

The New York Jets’ 2017 sixth-round pick, rookie running back and former Ragin’ Cajun Elijah McGuire, has had a superb start to his NFL career.

After not getting a touch in week one’s loss at the Buffalo Bills, McGuire received 13 carries over the next two weeks for 63 yards and a team-leading 4.8 yards per carry. With an injury to veteran running back Matt Forte, McGuire’s opportunity to see more touches came in week four and he took full advantage.

McGuire had the best game of his young career against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 1 with 93 rushing yards, a touchdown on 10 carries and 38 receiving yards on two receptions. An electric 69-yard touchdown run showcased McGuire’s speed and capabilities and proved important points in a Jets 23-20 win in overtime.

Although McGuire had less yards than his counterpart in the Jets backfield, Bilal Powell, who had 163 yards and a 75-yard touchdown run, McGuire averaged more yards per carry, 9.3, than the starter Powell, who had 7.8.

For fantasy football fans, McGuire put up 19.10 fantasy points, scoring the seventh most points of all the running backs who played noon games on Sunday. McGuire’s success running the ball along with his impressive week four in the NFL should allow him to see an increase in snaps and carries with the Jets offense.

Basketball

Elfrid Payton, former Cajun and 10th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, enjoyed a breakout season for the Orlando Magic last year, averaging 12.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds. The starting point guard for the Magic tied for 5th in the NBA last season with five triple-doubles.

As he only hopes to continue to improve, Payton recently announced he would be changing his number from 4 to 2, the number he wore as a Ragin’ Cajun.

Baseball

Jonathan Lucroy, the seven-year MLB veteran catcher and former Cajun, has returned to form after being traded mid-season from the Texas Rangers to the Colorado Rockies.

Lucroy has been a key cog in the Rockies’ pivotal stretch at the end of the season. The Rockies, who were in the second wild card spot, had the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals trailing right behind them until the last days of the regular season. In a nine-game stretch at the end of the season that ultimately sealed a playoff appearance for the Rockies, Lucroy started each game and batted an astounding .462 with one home run, eight walks and three RBIs.

The former MLB All-Star has raised his batting average for his season with Colorado to .310, and is the fourth-best offensive performer for the Rockies. Lucroy and the Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Wild Card game on Wednesday as they hope to extend their season into the NL Divisional Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.