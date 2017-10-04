I had the pleasure of attending Mic’d Out Monday and Sip n’ Dine on Sept. 25, presented by the McComb Veazey Coterie and Lyrically Inclined at the Brass Room.

The room was packed when I walked in, with a full bar for those over 21. The entry fee for the open mic was $3, and regular admission was $5. There was also food: $5 for fresh greens, baked chicken and rice made with love and provided by the Mccomb-Veazey community garden.

I am sad to say that I didn’t know much about this neighborhood before I went, and I’m glad I got to learn about it. Close to downtown Lafayette, the predominantly African-American neighborhood is tightly knit and rich with culture and was home to the late father of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier.

Despite Lafayette’s overall economic growth, this location has gone so overlooked that it is located in a food desert. For those unfamiliar with the term, a “food desert” is defined by the USDA as “parts of the country vapid of fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthful whole foods, usually found in impoverished areas. This is largely due to a lack of grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and healthy food providers.”

The efforts of community leaders to reconstruct this part of Lafayette have not gone unnoticed. The neighborhood recently received a $200,000 grant to further that community outreach. I’m glad that I got to contribute to that outreach by attending the event.

Alex Johnson, aka “PoeticSoul,” is the head of Lyrically Inclined, a group that is a force to be reckoned with in the world of spoken word in Louisiana, hosting poetry slams and open mics and giving artists in Lafayette a unique platform that is safe and open for them to “leave their ink on the stage.”

Johnson, an experienced poet, recently gave a TedX talk at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. She was a charming and engaging host, and even when she addressed everyone in the room, it seemed as though she was having a conversation with only you. Feedback from the audience is essential to her and she said that she wants to hear from the crowd.

“People come up on stage and pour their heart out! They feed on the energy in the room, so I’ll need y’all to make some noise,” Johnson said.

She kept spirits high, and it was encouraging when the crowd finally roared into cheers to welcome the next person onto the stage.

As for the performances themselves, there was a wide range that blessed the stage with talent. The audience got to experience hype local rappers, smooth and soulful R&B singing and slam poets that each brought their own unique style to the stage.

Experiencing those different versions of self-expression was refreshing. It’s also worth noting the space allowed black people to express themselves in a place they felt comfortable. To watch people be carefree and open about what they were feeling was powerful: artists touched on Trump, the NFL protests, domestic violence, rape and police brutality, to name a few. There was a lot to say.

I decided to share some of my own poetry that night and it ended with people giving me compliments and words of encouragement about my poetry. From what I saw, all of the artists managed to get their messages across and they resonated with the crowd. It was a space where I could feel comfortable, and places like those are few and far between.

