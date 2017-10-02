After a year of delayed openings due to building renovations, the first Dat Dog location outside of New Orleans celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 30 with 14 hours of live music and near-gourmet frankfurters.

The new location, 201 Jefferson St., had a growing crowd of customers waiting outside the colorful building by 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, while the management and employees prepared for the busy day ahead. When all was ready to go at 11 a.m., owner and founder Constantine Georges came forward with others for their signature “sausage-cutting,” a special twist on the traditional ribbon-cutting.

“Lafayette, nous sommes ici! (We are here!)” Georges exclaimed, with a big smile as he made the cut before ushering in his customers.

Inside, the restaurant was already moving with a busy air of excitement. The staff got right to work taking orders as the line grew and people made their way to any of the three available seating areas.

The building, which Georges said they renovated for more than two years, has a main room with a bar in the center as well as an entrance into a two-story event area with a stage called “the Platform.”

“During the week, we have a schedule so people can rent the space out,” said General Manager Joni Cormier. “We’re going to have music and trivia and comedy nights.”

“It didn’t look anything like this,” Georges said, as he motioned around at the bright colors and murals adorning the walls. “It took a lot of work.”

The art hanging on the walls featured bright colors and eclectic scenes in a variation of styles.

“We had a New Orleans artist that painted those,” Georges said of a line of paintings above the busy kitchen area, “but we have also used a lot of local artists, like the mural outside.”

Georges mentioned he was a fan of the spot from the moment he saw it.

“I’d always thought of coming to Lafayette, but I didn’t see it as urgent,” he said. “All that changed when I was invited … I saw this building and I was gobsmacked. It was love at first sight. My unconscious state was telling me this was the place for Dat Dog.”

Cormier, who has worked for all the Dat Dog locations in the past five years, said she hopes the event space will be a great complement to downtown Lafayette.

Dat Dog has a very particular aesthetic to it. The walls are full of vibrant blues and oranges, and all the employees sport flashy button-ups and hats.

“Oh, Constantine made the aesthetic,” Cormier commented with a little laugh, adding the blue is a nod to Georges’ Greek heritage. “It’s definitely representative of what we are.”

Jason Danos, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette senior graphic design major, said he enjoyed his meal at Dat Dog.

“I had the chipotle veggie dog,” Danos said. “We’ll definitely be coming back.”

Georges said he wanted to make it clear he wanted Dat Dog to be more than just the local hot dog restaurant.

“We’re not really a hot dog place,” he said. “We’re a place you can come and when you pass the doorway, you can just leave your worries, a place that makes you feel like you’re on vacation or on a picnic.”

The restaurant offers nine different choices of sausages from beef to alligator, and over 30 toppings for no extra cost. They offer vegan and vegetarian hot dogs, as well as burgers, six types of french fries and burgers.

