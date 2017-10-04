This year marks the 35th anniversary for the local business that has continued to capture the hearts of Lafayette denizens through its community involvement, personable staff that makes customers feels like family and its notorious po’boys.

Olde Tyme Grocery is a staple of Lafayette: with country music cascading through the speakers and frames filled with the smiling faces of locals coating the walls, its home-grown vibe seems to capture the milieu of Cajun country within its walls.

“There’s more to Olde Tyme than just making sandwiches,” Ross Murphree, son of Olde Tyme owner Glenn Murphree, said. “The love that goes into the place here, the unity of the crew and of the customers — it’s hard to put into words.”

Being only a block away from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Olde Tyme has played a significant role at the university for many years, adhering to the needs of athletes, clubs and organizations.

“As the university has gotten bigger, we reach more people and more students,” Ross Murphree said. “We feed the football team when they go out of town, women’s basketball, baseball, softball; we feed teams when they come in from town. We are very involved with the university.”

However, Olde Tyme’s involvement in the community stretches further than just fundraising and providing for organizations at UL Lafayette. Ross Murphree described Olde Tyme as a place that had more to offer than just a variety of po’boys; emphasizing its ability to welcome customers and employees with open arms of comfort and acceptance and shaping them into the best version of themselves.

“Our biggest role is to take, generally, college students and bring them here as employees and kind of mold them into a hardworking, responsible human beings and ship them off into the real world more prepared than they came in,” Ross Murphree said.

“As for customers, it’s just to provide a family casual atmosphere we have a lot of people that move to Lafayette that are students here and, you know, this place kind of becomes home to them. They meet their friends here, they come here 2-3 times a week and we become their family.”

The mom-and-pop facility has held strong through its 35 years, even ranking second in a 2016 “Best Po’boy in Louisiana” poll conducted by USA Today. Olde Tyme voters put up quite a fight and managed to stay neck and neck with Parkway Bakery and Tavern of New Orleans for the majority of the competition until Parkway took the lead, edging out Olde Tyme to a second-place position.

Despite taking second place, Ross Murphree said the competition was all in good fun and that he and his father are actually friends with the owners of Parkway.

“We’d get No. 1 if they did it again,” Murphree joked. “Since Parkway is in New Orleans, they see like 10 times the amount of people we do. We have a little rivalry there, but we are fans of Parkway Bakery.”

Additionally, in the light of competition, Murphree said other Lafayette po’boy shops such as Pop’s Po’boys, are in their own league, allowing the competitive atmosphere to be filled with companionship.

“Pop’s has its own clientele,” Murphree said. “Collin — the owner — is a good guy. I remember whenever he started up with his waffle truck and his favorite place to park was right here on St. Mary and now he’s doing Pop’s.”

Although Lafayette has a variety of po’boy shops, Olde Tyme has withstood the test of time year after year, steadily working its way into the hearts of Lafayette residents and visitors. The walls of Olde Tyme seem metaphoric in that they stand for reasons other than keeping the establishment sturdy: they stand as a reminder the importance of pursuing the dreams, just as Glenn Murphree did when he took a chance on Olde Tyme.

It was the summer of 1982, and Glenn Murphree had just turned 23. With another year on his belt, and an affinity for po’boys in his heart, Glenn Murphree decided to purchase a small grocery store on West St. Mary Boulevard where he would create and sell his custom po’boys.

To say Glenn Murphree would eat, sleep and breathe Olde Tyme Grocery wouldn’t be an exaggeration. The store was once lined with aisles of grocery-filled shelves, a small kitchen, and — hidden in the back — the mattress where Glenn Murphree would sleep every night.

As time went on and customers came in, Glenn Murphree decided to eliminate the grocery portion of the store altogether and focus on the sale of po’boys.

Ross Murphree grew up watching his father with eager eyes and spending the majority of his childhood at the restaurant.

“I’d come to work with him every Saturday morning and we’d get a 10-k out of the cooler and we’d get a couple of loaves of white bread and we’d walk down to Girard Park and feed the ducks,” Ross Murphree said.

Ross Murphree, 29, began working alongside his father when he graduated high school and continued to work for Olde Tyme throughout college while earning his degree in business management. Not only was Olde Tyme a source of income for Ross during these years, he said he also credits it for the development of his character, something he said is a critical component in Olde Tyme’s role in the community.

“Olde Tyme can wear you down sometimes,” Ross Murphree said. “We push and we run a very strict, military-style restaurant on the backside of things. The employees — we expect a lot out of them. We push them harder than any other place around here, and they don’t get paid nearly as much as they would most other places, but they appreciate the challenge.

“I appreciated that when I was in college; it teaches you responsibility and sometimes, life sucks, plain and simple. Sometimes you’re in the middle of a busy lunch here or you have a difficult customer and you just got to suck it, pick your head up and keep going. And I’ve definitely learned that from here. But hard work is good for the soul.”

The front doors of Olde Tyme lead visitors into the main area where they can order a po’boy of their choice. The floor is covered in vermilion-and-cream checkered tiles, while beverage coolers filled with sodas, tea and Powerades line the original walls, which have been there since Ronald Reagan was in office.

In the main seating area, there is an additional set of doors that lead to the outdoor patio, which was once the home of the Murphree’s pet chicken, OT.

Although the Murphrees held a huge celebration for Olde Tyme’s 25th reunion, Ross Murphree said he isn’t sure what they will be doing to celebrate the 35th anniversary, but that it will most likely occur sometime in November. Despite the actual anniversary occurring in May, Murphree said they typically prefer to celebrate in the fall because of Lent.

Although Olde Tyme has stood for 35 years, Ross Murphree said it is still continuing to grow, and one can expect that it will continue to grow in the way that it has in the hearts of Lafayette residents.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Murphree said. “But sometimes you hate it so much, but you still love it. Ask most of the employees that have been here, for any length of time, they’ll say the same thing. If they go and do something else for a little bit, they’ll miss it, because there’s no place quite like Olde Tyme, honestly.”