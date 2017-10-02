The Student Government Association unanimously approved its fall 2017 budget, giving the student senate $117,780 to fund items such as student organizations’ events, individuals’ conference costs and collegiate projects.

Broken down into five categories, the budget is based off the collection of student-assessed fees from University of Louisiana at Lafayette students enrolled in six or more credit hours.

Students and organizations are able to utilize the Total College Fund, which accounts for 15 percent of the budget, or $17,667, to attend academic conferences or exhibitions. One-third of the fund, or $5,889, was allocated to the Total College Fund for Individuals; the remaining two-thirds, or $11,778, went towards the Total College Fund for Organizations.

College senators have $19,800, or $2,200 for each college, to execute college projects, such as installing phone charging stations or new seating arrangements in or around their college’s buildings. The amount is set in SGA bylaws.

Also set in SGA bylaws, the General Fund, which is normally dedicated to funding non-academic events such as organization banquets, was portioned at $3,000.

The remaining $59,696 was allocated to the Executive Budget, which funds provisions such as SGA administrators’ budgets.

President Mary McMahon announced that after “one heck of a rollercoaster” following USA Today’s cancellation of The Buzz, a digital-only iteration of the Collegiate Readership Program UL Lafayette enacted during the 2016-2017 school year, SGA has connected with a representative to discuss bringing physical copies of the papers to campus.

”We are working on fixing up the budget for how much we want to spend, how many papers we want to get at each specific location on campus,” she said.

McMahon announced applications for cabinet positions are open. Approved by SGA during its summer retreat, McMahon said, cabinet members will serve as liaisons between university departments and the senate, as well as aid in investigating grievances related to their posts.

Positions include chief of staff, as well as secretary positions for communications and marketing, infrastructure and transportation, STEP and campus technology and campus and student safety. Cabinet members are required to report every second senate meeting on their designated area of expertise.

Students seeking a cabinet position must have an administrator in the department sign off on their application. McMahon said applicants for Chief of staff, communications and marketing secretary and secretary for legislative affairs must clear their application with SGA’s executive branch.

Applications are due at 5 p.m. Oct. 11 in the SGA office in the Student Union.

