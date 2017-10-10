The Saucier Wellness Center now exclusively accepts patients on an appointment-only basis; a policy contrary to the previous one, which accepted walk-in appointments.

The policy, which began in mid-May, will help evenly disperse appointments throughout the day, decrease wait times and prevent rushes that usually occur daily around noon, according to Dr. Chris Hayes, M.D, director of student health services.

“Instead of everyone coming at noon and waiting for three hours, if they make appointments in advance, they can come in, get seen and leave, instead of having to sit in the waiting room with the other sick people,” she said.

Hayes said the daily accumulation of sick, potentially contagious patients in a single waiting room was becoming a health concern.

Hayes added the schedule is never fully booked, as the Wellness Center ensures to have certain time slots blocked out for same and next day appointments for students with emergency circumstances.

If someone calls for something that is not urgent, such as evaluations or check ups, Hayes said they could be told the next available time to be seen may be as long as two or three days from the point of their call.

“We’re trying to save those same day appointments for those who are sick now and need to be seen now,” she said. “So it is a little inconvenient if you have a problem where you’re not acutely ill because you may have to wait a couple of days to be seen.”

Kelly Onstad, senior public relations major, experienced this inconvenience when she walked into the Wellness Center without an appointment, seeking a Band-Aid for a small cut on her finger. Upon arrival, she said she was told she would need to see a nurse to be helped. She said though she was baffled, she complied and asked to be seen. However, without an appointment, she was told she would not be able to be seen until Friday.

“She (the receptionist) told me that she thought the bookstore may have some, though, and to try there,” Onstad recalled. “It was ridiculous.”

Hayes said though inconvenient, the policy saves space for those who may wake up with nausea or a 102 degree fever.

“They don’t have to wait because we have those spots saved for them,” she said.

Nyria Robinson, junior kinesiology sports management major, benefited from the policy. She called in feeling very ill one morning around 7 a.m. with a bad cough, throat and chest pains. They told her to come in at 9 a.m., and she said she was seen with no problem.

Though she was able to be seen in that situation, Robinson said, overall, she is disappointed with the new policy.

“I don’t like it because I feel like some people have busy schedules where appointments may not fit their schedule,” she said. “Walk-ins were very convenient because you knew exactly what time you could do a walk-in and you could base whatever else you had to do around that.”

In addition to the walk-in policy changing, there has also been a switch to an electronic health system. The paper medical history can now be filled out online through a student patient portal on Ulink under the “health” tab.

Hayes said registration for the portal is open and she encourages those eligible to be seen at the Health Center (either a full-time UL Lafayette student or one that has paid a membership fee) to register and fill out the medical history form online to be seen more promptly at their first visit under the new system.

In the near future, Hayes said, patients can make appointments, view lab results and receive appointment reminders and other notifications through the portal.

She ensured confidential information will be kept safe within the portal. When results or new notifications are available, a student will receive an email via their UL Lafayette email prompting them to check their secure portal.

“Nothing is going to go into a hackable, non-secure email,” she said. “We’re just trying to get into the 21st century.”