A 16-year-old is facing multiple theft counts after allegedly stealing multiple Legacy Park Apartment complexes and stealing a resident’s vehicle, according to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department.

Investigators with ULPD reportedly connected the child to three incidents reported in late September and early October. The child allegedly entered a first-floor apartment in the Bancroft building through an unlocked balcony door Oct. 4; residents were able to describe the teenager to officers.

On Oct. 2, the teen allegedly stole electronic items from a first-floor residence in the Thibodeaux building. The suspect reportedly entered from an unlocked balcony door. The suspect is also accused of stealing a Calais building resident’s keys and, later, his or her car on Sept. 28.

The teen has been accused of three counts of burglary of an inhabited dwelling, as well as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.