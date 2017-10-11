On Oct. 5, news sources told the public the U.N. Human Rights Council passed a bill condemning the execution of LGBT people for having sexual relations, and the U.S., along with China and Saudi Arabia, voted against it. The issue, however, is more complicated than that.

Grabby headlines, such as one published by CNN, make the issue seem like the U.S. voted to kill LGBT people for having sex, but the real reason behind its vote was a fear the bill could be construed to outlaw the death penalty as a whole.

The bill reads: “Taking note of the reports of the Secretary-General on the question of the death penalty, in the latest of which the Secretary-General examined the disproportionate impact of the use of the death penalty on poor or economically vulnerable individuals, foreign nationals, individuals exercising the rights to freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression, and the discriminatory use of the death penalty against persons belonging to racial and ethnic minorities, its discriminatory use based on gender or sexual orientation, and its use against individuals with mental or intellectual disabilities…”

The bill merely takes into account that the death penalty is sometimes used against LGBT people and other marginalized groups. The bill’s wording later is more general; it condemns all use of the death penalty on all discriminatory grounds.

The third point in the bill’s closing statements “calls upon States that have not yet abolished the death penalty to ensure that it is not applied on the basis of discriminatory laws or as a result of discriminatory or arbitrary application of the law.”

Notice the bill implies states who have not outlawed the death penalty are states who have not outlawed the death penalty “yet.” If the U.S. voted in favor of this bill, it could be argued that the U.S. agrees all states should eventually abolish the death penalty.

Note that the bill not only condemns the discriminatory use of the death penalty, but also condemns it in cases of “arbitrary application of the law.” It is unclear what the U.N. considers arbitrary, as some nations may feel as if all use of the death penalty falls under arbitrary practices.

In addition, the Trump administration is not keen on legislation with broad, anti-discriminatory wording. The sensitive and socially progressive wording of the bill could have made U.S. ambassadors feel uneasy, as this wording could be used to condemn the death penalty as a whole.

Regardless of how one feels about the death penalty or the U.S.’ track record with homophobia, it is important to observe the complexity behind headlines and articles, and to do one’s own reading of legislation, rather than letting a news source be one’s only source of political information. Remember that U.N. documents are available to the public online, as well as most other forms of legislation.

