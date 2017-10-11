For the 187th time, Louisiana is choosing whether to amend our state legislation. Given that, this week’s column is a bit different. I won’t lecture you, or make arguments either way. I’ll lay the facts out for you, which amendments we’re voting on and give you a bit of background on each before reminding all of you, yet again, to get out and vote.

Amendment 1: “Do you support an amendment to exempt from property taxes materials and other property delivered to a construction site to be made part of a building or other construction?”

What does this mean? Amendment 1 deals with clarifications in construction work spurred from a tax dispute over an export plant in Cameron Parish. The amendment puts into writing a 60-year practice in how the state of Louisiana taxes construction. Those that oppose this bill say businesses receive many tax breaks in other areas, so adding one more only hurts local government’s revenue. As it stands now, taxes on construction is tallied at the beginning of the year. As residential constructions take less than one year to complete, they are exempt. What this deals with is industrial construction and how they are taxed during their multi-year process.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Economic Development agency, the Louisiana Municipal Association and the Louisiana Police Jury Association support this amendment. Energy and housing special interests groups are also on record saying they support this measure.

Amendment 2: “Do you support an amendment to authorize an exemption from ad valorem property tax for the total assessed value of the homestead of an unmarried surviving spouse of a person who died while performing their duties as an emergency medical responder, technician, paramedic, volunteer firefighter, or a law enforcement or fire protection officer?”

Unlike Amendment 1, Amendment 2 is pretty straightforward. Quite simply, the amendment does what it says. Spouses of those who died in the line of duty while serving the public are no longer subject to property taxes. This bill received overwhelming support, receiving a unanimous vote as to whether it would make the ballot on Oct. 14. Though a large base of support exists, the Council For A Better Louisiana pointed out taxes exempt by this amendment could lead to more taxes for others to balance the exemptions. It should also be pointed out that the CABL has taken no official stance on this issue even with their comments on budget balancing.

Amendment 3: “Do you support an amendment that would dedicate any new tax levied on gasoline, diesel and special fuels into the Construction Subfund, which solely shall be used for project delivery, construction, and maintenance of transportation and capital transit infrastructure projects and not for funding for the payment of employee wages and related benefits or employee retirement benefits?”

Amendment 3, if approved by the people, secures future gasoline tax money for transportation usage. In theory, this would put an earmark on any new tax added. As it stands now, close to $100 million is diverted from infrastructure each year. Though these funds pay for administration costs within the Department of Transportation as well as funding the Louisiana State Police, supporters of the amendment cite this separate fund helps the state support repairs to worn out roads or unstable bridges.

This bill would not add a tax on its own. A vote for this amendment will not affect the price you pay at the pump, only how future taxes, if approved, would be spent.

Unsure where to vote? Websites like “headcount.org” can show you within minutes where your polling station is depending on your voting address. Polls will be open all day on Oct. 14 for these amendments as well as the race for state treasurer. If the Nov. 8 election has taught us anything, it’s that every vote counts. So whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, or any party in between, make sure your voice is heard. Vote!