By the time you hear the next pop, the funk shall be within you.

24K Magic, Bruno Mars’ third album, is an unabashed and sweaty tribute to the vintage funk and soul of the ‘70s and ‘80s that still maintains a sense of fresh modernity. Following the success of “Uptown Funk,” it makes sense that Mars took this direction and explored in-depth the soul and R&B roots that have always been just under the surface.

Firmly rooted in the past, the record is not subtle about its influences — it draws from icons like Prince, Michael Jackson, Cameo and James Brown throughout.

As a whole, 24K Magic is more focused and consistent than Mars’ previous releases, adhering to the path carved by slinking bass lines and punchy, sparkling synths. Its predecessors, Unorthodox Jukebox (2012) and Doo-wops & Hooligans (2010) were both uneven records that defied a coherent sonic landscape. Mars’ refusal to be constricted into a single genre cut both ways in that, while allowing for experimentation outside of the middle-of-the-road pop box that he could have been forced into by his management, made the misses in the catalogue stand out even more so (see the cringing, saccharine “Count on Me” from Doo-wops).

Doo-wops & Hooligans was effectively a mixture of all the worst elements of Toto, Train and Maroon 5 and its follow-up was scarcely better, if slightly more intentional in its pursuit of a coherent sound — going from the pulsing violin schlock of opener “Young Girls” to the bloated power balladry of “Gorilla” (essentially a black hole of trash writing) and the bastardized reggae of “Show Me” that harked back to the reggae leanings of its predecessor.

Unorthodox Jukebox’s high points came in the form of “Treasure,” the most explicit predecessor of the uptown funk that Mars would later manifest in his collaboration with Mark Ronson. Mars’ biggest hit to date: “Locked out of Heaven,” a song that almost makes up for its clumsy lyrical attempts with its hiccuping, Dire Straits-influenced verse.

24K Magic’s glossy, cologne-ad-esque album art is a pointer to the self-awareness that makes the record go beyond a derivative homage to the Minneapolis dance club funk scene of the ‘80s. The album suffers mostly in its lyrical department — lines like “activate your sex” from “Perm” and “pick up the phone, ’cause all this loving needs a home” from “Calling All My Lovelies” are, frankly, clumsy-as-hell (an unfortunately consistent feature in Mars’ catalogue).

The titular track hugs tightly to the “Uptown Funk” recipe and ultimately one-ups it with its sheer head-to-the-wind funkadelia. “Perm” includes the memorable line “throw some perm on that attitude,” which has already become an everyday phrase for me. I’ve lost a lot of friends because of that and I regret nothing. With its skittering pre-chorus drum fills in the vein of modern trap hits, “That’s What I Like” is the most progressive (and by that I mean “more 21st century”) song on the record. With more hip-hop and R&B-influenced than funk, as is “Straight Up & Down” a kind of sonic hotel lobby meet-cute. “Versace on the Dancefloor” is an understated slow-dance ballad with the guitar solo equivalent of the prom scene in Napoleon Dynamite. The record closes with an obligatory piano-ballad that defies its initial forgetability and builds to a Jacksonian crescendo with surprisingly strong results — due mostly to the “don’t you give up!” back-up vocals.

Ultimately, 24K Magic is an enjoyable listen and easily Bruno Mars’ best and most consistent offering to date. Final Grade: B.

