December 1

A student was reportedly raped at about 10:49 p.m. in the Conference Center. The suspect and victim were interviewed. No arrests were made.

December 3

A complainant advised that multiple individuals were inside the Moncla Indoor Practice Facility playing basketball. When officers arrived, they located 11 individuals who were let in by a current basketball team member. All individuals were removed from the premises with no incident and athletics personnel were notified.

December 4

While conducting a foot patrol of Olivier Parking Tower, ULPD observed a suspicious vehicle on the sixth floor and advised of the possible presence of drugs. Additional officers were present to assist. The officers were given permission to search the vehicle and discovered marijuana, 17 plastic bags and one empty pill bottle. Austin Brown, a 19-year-old from LaPlace, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for possession with the intent to distribute in a drug-free school zone.

December 6

During a vehicle patrol of 411 Dulles Dr., ULPD noticed a gray 2013 Infiniti with the lights off, but still running, with two individuals inside. After further investigation, Denzel Williams, 22, was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles. Williams was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

December 7

During a patrol of the Taft Street Parking Tower, officers noticed that four security cameras were compromised. Maintenance was notified and they advised that the cameras would be readjusted.

December 12

Officers responded to Campus Crossings in reference to a third-degree rape that occurred at the off-campus apartments. The incident was reported to and handled by the Lafayette Parish Police Department.

December 18

Officers received a report of a disturbance in progress at Cajun Village Apartments between a husband and wife. When officers arrived, the incident was no longer in progress. Police learned the altercation was only verbal and no criminal act occurred. The female involved left the residence to avoid causing any further disturbance.

