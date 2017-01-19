After the last touchdown is scored and the last round of the fight song is played, the Pride of Acadiana marching band sets aside its uniforms and marching instruments to prepare for performances in a vastly different venue — complete with different instrumentation and atmospheres.

Eric Melley, Ph.D., director of the Pride of Acadiana marching band, as well as two of the three concert ensembles offered on campus, said the band is in its final stages of seating auditions for the concert season.

“There’s a whole spectrum of adjustments,” Melley said. “Everyone has sort of a different challenge.”

Whereas concert band is a sit-down ensemble that requires minimal time outside, marching season yields a unique set of challenges. Students in Pride return to campus a week prior to fall classes to rehearse. During its first weeks, the band will spend most of its time outside from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Kelly Onstad, a senior public relations major, said marching band is more of a group effort.

“It’s not just focusing on the music like concert band is,” Onstad said. “In concert band, you’re just focusing on the music and the tone and everything. But in marching band, you have to focus on the music and the show and make sure everyone’s marching in time, make sure everyone’s sets are correct (and) make sure the formations look smooth.”

She said making sure everyone is in apex physical condition is also important because passing out is a distinct possibility for band members.

“Preparing the body to withstand long, hot rehearsals is just as important as being musically prepared,” said Bailey Lanier, a sophomore music education major.

In lieu of sweating due to heat, band members sweat nuances in concert band music that cannot be achieved on the field.

“You’re going for a very different aesthetic,” Melley said. “Compositions tend to be more sophisticated, longer and more technically challenging, because you don’t have to worry about coordinating with movement.”

Onstad said the less-hurried atmosphere of concert band rehearsals creates a lighter tone.

“Dr. Melley and the other directors tend to joke with us a little bit more and tend to be a little bit more relaxed during concert season,” she continued, “just because there’s not so big of a crunch to put it on the field.”

Onstad is part of the concert band, which does not require an audition and is composed of mostly non-majors. However, non-majors are not restricted to this performance group.

“Anybody can be in any of the bands,” Onstad said. “You don’t have to be a music major or anything, but mostly music majors are in wind ensemble. You have to be really good to get into wind ensemble.”

Melley said all three bands will perform in a joint concert. Asked about venues, he said he wishes to hold the concert in the Student Union courtyard, allowing onlookers to lounge in the green area parallel to the pillars. The ensemble will play a medley of more popular songs, he said.

The top ensemble, he said, will have two concerts. The wind ensemble’s first concert will follow the theme of a day’s journey into night. “Luminescence,” a piece written by David Biedenbender and based off a Johann Sebastian Bach chorale, kicks off the set. The sunrise-themed piece preludes “Midday Thoughts” by Aaron Copeland, “Dusk” by Steven Bryant and “Wild Nights,” an arrangement based off Emily Dickinson’s poetry.

