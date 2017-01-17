Just a week after opening its 2017 season in Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ track and field team headed out west to the Aggie Invitational at Gilliam Indoor Stadium in College Station, Texas.

The Cajuns finished in second place out of 13 teams in the meet.

The meet was highlighted for Louisiana by four first-place finishes, including: the 5,000-meter run, the one-mile run, the pole vault and the men’s distance-medley relay.

Sophomore Stanley Limoh placed first in the one-mile run after he finished with a time of 4:15.94 — a Sun Belt best this year. This was the first one-mile title for Limoh.

The combination of seniors Matt Rice and Christian Bergeron and sophomores John-Paul Bergeron and Limoh helped the Cajuns post the sixth-best time nationally, with a time of 10:16.23. It is also the second-fastest time in school history.

Junior Beau Robinson finished with a time of 15:00.09 in the 5,000-meter run, which earned him first place honors while also posting the best time in the conference so far this year.

Sophomore Kyle Baudoin set a meet record in the men’s pole vault, clearing 16-7 ¼, which broke the record set in 2015 of 16-6 ¾ . Baudoin’s mark at the meet is also the best in the Sun Belt Conference so far this year.

The women’s team finished eighth overall at the meet, with senior Tamela Young posting a second-place finish in women’s shot put with a throw of 46’-2”, which broke the previous meet record of 45’-11 ¼”. Young’s mark was later broken by first-place winner Kristine Hanks from Sam Houston State.

This was the only scored meet (meaning the competing teams will be ranked) for the Cajuns until the Sun Belt Conference Tournament meet in February.