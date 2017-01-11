The installation of our new president brings in many appointed positions to his Cabinet.

In retrospect, Trump has nominated an extremely conservative Cabinet that will completely change how the Cabinet implements the laws that run America. Most of the cabinet members have years of experience in areas similar to the positions they have been nominated for. Robert Lighthizer is the nominee for U.S. trade representative, and has a long history in this department. Lighthizer served as deputy U.S. trade representative during Ronald Reagan’s administration. Reagan’s administration created the greatest economy in the world, so hopefully this prior experience will surface in the next 4 years. Michael Flynn, who has been named national security adviser, worked as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2012-2014 and was the assistant director of National Intelligence. This experience will provide useful insight for his new position.

Some of the appointments are somewhat questionable with the position holders’ lack of expertise in that area.

Ben Carson and Rick Perry are two names that are distinct among the long list from their attempts to compete against Donald Trump for the presidency. It was speculated before the end of the election that Ben Carson would be nominated as the Surgeon General or Secretary of Health and Human Services because of his background in surgical work. Instead, Carson has been nominated for secretary of Housing and Urban Development, which is a position that tries to increase homeownership by assisting community development and create more affordable housing. This is a very interesting pick as Carson’s profession has primarily been in the medical field.

However, if this man is the only person to successfully separate Siamese twins, managing HUD should be easy work. The selection of Republican Rick Perry for Secretary of Energy is very thoughtful, as he was the former governor of Texas. Texas is known as one of the largest producers of oil in America, so his background may prove very influential for the coming term.

There has been a lot of criticism from the left for Trump’s selection for certain positions like Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education and Scott Pruitt for head of the Environmental Protection Agency. DeVos is a strong proponent for parent’s choice, which means a child should attend school regardless of zip code, and supports charter schools. This coincides with many Republicans’ views on education, and will mark a huge shift in the way education is managed now.

DeVos’ agenda will create a much-needed conversation on how American school systems are lacking when compared to other countries. Education in America needs a makeover, and her conservative planning may be a silver lining. Pruitt, on the other hand, is a firm disbeliever in climate science, which is not a popular position with the Democratic Party. The redeeming quality that Pruitt possesses is his opposition to major government regulations on private corporations. Though some regulation is necessary to maintain the quality of the environment, large regulations cause a decrease in production and may influence the amount of personnel who are laid off.

Another questionable nomination is Nikki Haley for United Nations Ambassador because of her lack of experience in foreign policy. She is the first female governor in the history of South Carolina, and the second Indian-American governor in U.S. history (erstwhile Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal was first), so she symbolizes a strong female figure in current politics. This is necessary for the success of Trump’s term.

The next year is going to be a huge transition from the Liberal agenda that we have become so accustomed to for the past eight years. The change will not be welcomed, but it may be necessary because America has needed a shift in scenery for a while. Trump has a long four years ahead of him, and his Cabinet has a lot of work to do. With the hopefulness of the new year, there is hope for success for this administration and for America.

