The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team announced today that it has hired Will Hall as the new offensive coordinator.

Hall was the head coach at West Georgia University, an NCAA Division II school, where he lead the Wolves to a 31-9 record over the last three years, along with two semifinal appearances in the Division II playoffs.

“We are excited about Will joining our staff,” said Mark Hudspeth, head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ football team. “Will’s experience as a head coach, offensive coordinator and play caller will be a great addition to our program. He has always had very successful, innovative offenses that have helped him become a successful head coach.”

Hudspeth also announced the reshuffling of some of the position coaches as last year’s offensive coordinator Jorge Munoz will move back to his 2011-2015 role as receivers coach.

Former Cajuns quarterback Michael Desormeaux will move from wide receivers coach to take over as running back coach in his second year with the team. Meanwhile, former running backs coach Marquase Lovings will switch over to the defensive side of the ball and take over as the defensive ends coach. Coach Levorn Harbin will move to being the defensive tackles coach.

This will be the third offensive coordinator in the last three years for the Cajuns, as 2015 offensive coordinator Jay Johnson accepted the same job at the University of Minnesota and 2016 coordinator Jorge Munoz spent one year in the position before returning to his former role of receivers coach.

The Cajuns averaged 23.62 points per game in 2016 under Munoz, which was the lowest in Coach Hudspeth’s tenure as Cajuns head coach’s start in 2011. The Cajuns averaged 26.42 points per game in 2015, which was the team last year under Jay Johnson and was also the lowest points per game average of Johnson’s five-year tenure