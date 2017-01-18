Cinema on the Bayou returns Lafayette Jan. 25 for its 12th annual showing.

The screenings open with feature film “Cajun Heart” by Zachary Richard. This will be the film’s U.S. premiere, and it will even be followed by a gala reception with honored guests such as, including Phil Comeau and even Richard.

Pat Mire, artistic director and founder of the Cinema on the Bayou film festival, described what could be expected at this year’s events.

“Opening night will sell out,” said the director. “I would encourage people, if they want to see that film opening night, (to) get their tickets early.”

The eight-day festival will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Acadiana Center of the Arts. The festivities continue with some 163 other films that were selected from a pool of more than 1,400 submissions. Although many of the submissions are from the U.S., 32 of the films are French-language films, 23 are from Japan and many others come from places as distant as Cuba, Italy and Tanzania.

Along with filmmakers such as Richard and Comeau, there are expected to be more than 200 directors, producers, cinematographers and the like. These guests, as well, are expected from all over the U.S. and various other countries around the world.

Festival director Rebecca Hudsmith has also been helping for the past 11 years in the development and launch of the film festival, and said she hopes this year will be as great a success as those in the past.

Hudsmith mentioned how important such a festival could be for a small community such as Lafayette.

“Everyone should know about this festival. It’s so wonderful and unique,” she explained. “I really want the people in this community to be aware of and to share in this path that we’ve created.”

In past years, Cinema on the Bayou has sold out venues with 800 seats, and both Hudsmith and Mire said they were elated.

“It’s really what I’ve always wanted to do — to put emerging filmmakers together with established filmmakers,” said Mire.

This success is evident in the interest of both the audiences and the filmmakers who have attended. According to Hudsmith and Mire, film-goers return year after year and inquire about the next year’s events. Along with the work put into the festival, a year-long process, the directors of the film festival hope to foster a level of comfort for their guests.

“We’re not an uppity film festival,” explained Hudsmith.

This year both Hudsmith and Mire described it as an escape from daily events and even the current political climate; they said they hope both their time and efforts are evident Jan. 25.

“My expectation is that we will continue to grow and share our culture with the world,” said Mire when asked about what he hopes to see in the years to come. He mentioned amazing moments of people coming from far away and experiencing Lafayette and its Cajun culture for the first time. “Watch(ing) the expressions on their faces when they have that first taste of gumbo.”

Tickets are available at cinemaonthebayou.com, and Mire said he expects quite the turnout this year.

“I’m certain of where Cinema on the Bayou is going: Only up and up and up,” he opined.