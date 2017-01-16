Jan. 8

A license plate was reported stolen from a 2001 Honda Accord at 1200 E. Robley Drive around 6:30 p.m. As of Jan. 12, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s dispatch said the plate had been recovered.

Jan. 9

A person at Bourgeois Hall reported a subject acting strangely while working out. The subject was asked to leave by the gym staff around 4 p.m.

Jan. 10

A male student was found unconscious in a bathtub in Coronna Hall around 3 a.m., after a complaint of water dripping into another student’s room. He was transferred to Lafayette General Medical Center.

Police arrested Robert Jones, 20, of Lafayette, during a foot patrol in Olivier Parking Tower for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. A water bong, 1.4 grams of a substance suspected to be marijuana, one jar with marijuana residue, two pipes and a metal grinder were collected as evidence from the scene.

Officers responded to a vehicle burglary call in Olivier Parking Tower at 8 p.m. Items stolen include a GoPro camera,a clear case and a vehicle mount. Fingerprints were collected from the car doors.

Jan. 14

Michael McClain, 18, of Gretna, was arrested in the Taft St. Parking Garage around 9 p.m. after officers conducting a foot patrol discovered him with 1.5 grams of marijuana. Officers also collected a scale and plastic bag containing suspected marijuana residue.

Jan. 15

Around 2 p.m., an individual reported $2,000 cash had been stolen from his trailer outside of Blackham Coliseum.

Around 10 a.m., an individual reported his vehicle had been broken into. The items stolen include $20 cash and a checkbook.