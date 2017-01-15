One of the most controversial forms of protest that has spiked lately has been the burning of the American flag. To many, the burning of the flag is seen as a sign of utmost disrespect, and Donald Trump has recently voiced his opinion on flag burning.



This drastic response has stirred almost as much controversy as the flag burning itself. Though many recognize the constitutional right to do so, many do not, and violently oppose it. However, even if it were unconstitutional, I hold that this is a good thing. Paradoxically, the unconstitutionality of flag burning would provide legitimacy and validity to the protest. To arrive at this, one must ask a fundamental question: Why protest?



Protesting, put simply, is the act of demanding change as opposed to asking for it. Disdain for the status quo drives those who feel actively suppressed. As manifestations of antagonisms, protests, at the very least, outwardly express and shed light on said antagonisms in a way in which civility simply cannot. By actively struggling against issues, the dissonance created more actively reveals them while compliance simply clears the way for their reproduction. Protest, then, is a call to address antagonisms in such a way that cannot be ignored for the simple fact that its total opposition to the status quo sharply contrasts neutrality and therefore magnifies its contradiction.



In regards to the particularity of flag burning, we can apply the general principles of protest to lay bare its causes. What is the antagonism? Clearly, the burning is the opposing force, which leads the flag (presumably representing the U.S.) to be the target of aggression. However, what could lead some to so virulently oppose the nation?



Not only has the U.S. been a perpetrator of imperialism, genocide and legal oppression, but it was founded on it. The settling of North America brought with it the deaths of millions of Native Americans not only from disease, but active extermination. Coupled with the rampant enslavement of Africans until 1865, the U.S. has become a prison house for these oppressed “nations.” Though noticeable progress has been made, the U.S. still plays an active role in the suppression of these nations. With the Dakota Access Pipeline, Native Americans’ sovereignty is being thrown aside with the enforcement of the government, and racially-biased law enforcement keeps black people in constant fear for their lives. Under the U.S. flag, brutal military injustices have taken place, and they continue to do so. There is plenty of reason to want to show active disdain for the U.S. and the way things are in it.



Finally, the constitutionality of flag burning is totally irrelevant. This merely answers the question of, “Can I be arrested for doing this?” Had morality been determined by the law, slavery would’ve been moral until the Emancipation Proclamation. I fully assert that flag burning being unconstitutional would be to the service of those doing it. A sharp disgust with the U.S.’ actions — not from the masses, but the tyranny of its ruling class — can only lead to such outbursts. Should flag burning be constitutional, it devalues the protest and places it within the sphere of U.S. legality. The illegality of the protest, which is a sharp contrast to the constitution, provides a much more assertive, effective means of struggle.

A common defense of the flag is the appeal to soldiers who have “died defending the nation.” Being that the entire history of U.S. military action has been one purely of attack and not defense, this doesn’t hold true. This argument derives from believing wars are a result of nationalism and not specific material interests. Military action, from its outset in history, hasn’t been “my nation hates yours,” but “your nation has what mine wants.” Conquest for surplus is the name of the game — not the idealistic notion of power. The conflict arises when the targeted people decide to defend themselves.



The conflict also arises when citing the First World War, imperialistic nations compete over dominated land, leading to larger wars between world powers. Simply put, the U.S. is a catalyst for war. The ruling elite send sons and daughters to die for their interests, not for the defense of the nation.



The burning of the U.S. flag represents the violent dismissal of everything the U.S. has perpetrated and supervised in its history. As a form of protest, the flag’s burning sends a clear message that the people will not tolerate the injustices of the past and the present.



We should side with the masses, not the ruling class, that the U.S. flag has proven to represent.

