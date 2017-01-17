Photos by Karley Nugent

Several members of the Lafayette community came together Thursday, Jan. 12 to support and to send off local musicians as they prepared to head to the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12.

The “Gateway to the Grammys” event, held at Vermilionville, served as an exciting way to raise money and offset the travel costs for local musicians who are nominees for Grammys in the “Best Regional Roots Album” category.

The night was all about music, food and community. Once the doors opened, guests filled the space with chatter as they ate jambalaya in anticipation for the night of music to begin. Herman Fuselier, host of KRVS’ “Zydeco Stomp” and emcee for the evening, provided the audience with entertainment as he introduced each artist.

As there were no empty tables to spare, the majority of attendees stood around the room as Joel Savoy kicked off the night with enthusiastic fiddle playing. Joshua Caffery joined him on stage soon after, and they continued to fill the space with their soothing Cajun French lyrics and musicianship. Caffery’s wife, Claire Caffery, joined the pair on stage and was soon followed by more performances by other local artists Megan Brown, Anna Laura Edmiston and Zachary Richard.

Following a short transition, artists Sam Broussard and Barry Ancelet (renowned folklorist and retired UL Lafayette faculty member and administrator) took the stage with an open-tuned guitar and soaring vocals. Each performed a few solo performances, followed by more energetic performances with a drum set and a bit of triangle playing that captivated the audience.

The relaxed, laid-back mood in the room shifted once Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars were introduced to the stage. Almost the entire audience was on its collective feet, ready to dance to the energetic sounds of the “Louisiana Roots-Rockers.” The group brought great waves of sound — an electric guitar, a roaring saxophone and a rocking drumbeat to create an enticing soundscape that seemed to summon everyone to the dance floor.

Romero expressed his gratitude for the crowd, saying, “Thank you so much for this evening,” multiple times throughout the event. The energetic music continued while tables were pushed to the side of the room to make more space for the crowd to dance the night away.

The fundraising event was ultimately a success, as the turnout resulted in a sold-out show. All of the proceeds went directly to the musicians traveling to the Grammys, which costs approximately $2,000 per person for the trip to “Music’s Biggest Night” in Los Angeles, where they will represent the artists and music of Louisiana.