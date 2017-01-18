As Lafayette descended into an episodic cold snap and students secluded themselves to coffee shops, library spaces and dorm rooms to immortalize a semester’s worth of toil, Lin-Manuel Miranda and his camp shelled out the majority of the Hamilton Mixtape, a redux of Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton” that reminds us how — as well as why — a great American experiment about an American icon made its way into the frontline of iTunes’ charts and the top of President-elect Donald Trump’s Twitter feed.

A panoptic soundscape budgeted over 23 tracks, the crackling beats and meandering grand piano draws out colors of the award-winning, record-shattering musical that could not have been easily echoed in Richard Rodgers Theatre. Hamilton Mixtape is a survey of standing-ovation-inciting songs from the musical, tunes from the workshop casts’ Soundcloud and new songs inspired by the musical.

“No John Trumbull – Intro,” the premier song on the black-and-gold-themed track performed by The Roots, provides a perfect prelude to the rest of the album, as well as perfectly sums up the state of U.S. politics. Named after the artist known for his painting of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the song reminds the listener that “the reality is messier and richer” and that “every cabinet meeting is a full-on rumble.”

Busta Rhymes, Joell Ortiz and Nate Ruess take it from there with “My Shot,” and we’re off into the high-energy headlining song, the lines of which found its way onto many-a-students’ graduation caps. Unlike the stage version, “My Shot” does not include in-your-face French accents and leaves out the subtext surrounding the possibly romantic nature of Alexander Hamilton and John Lawrence’s relationship; however, the lyrics become more relevant.

The rally call is juxtaposed by Usher’s soulful cover of “Wait for it” and Sia, Miguel and Queen Latifah’s take on “Satisfied.” A lot of cues from songs that didn’t make the cut into the musical come out in full force in these tracks, with the “John Trumbull” intro seeping into “The Reynolds Pamphlet,” and the final pianos of Aaron Burr’s dirge seeping into “An Open Letter (feat. Shockwave),” a roast on John Adams, the “fat motherf*****” who dares cross the nation’s first treasury secretary.

My personal favorite is “Congratulations.” Apparently fitting in the middle of “Reynolds Pamphlet” and ultimately condensed into a 30-second break in the song’s chaos, the song was originally Angelica Schuyler roasting Hamilton for cheating on his wife, Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, for two minutes straight. It’s slow, it’s fast and it draws parallels to “Satisfied,” where the Schuyler sisters’ ringleader decides to let her younger sister vy for the loudmouth founding father and comes off as charmingly angry — a microscopic line that I tend to toe like an inebriated unicyclist.

It ends with a reprise of “Dear Theodosia” by Francis and the Lights and Chance the Rapper. The song is also covered by anti-folk artist Regina Spektor and cynical composer Ben Folds, in case this rollercoaster of an album didn’t already pry open your eye ducts.

Manuel-Miranda told a fan on Twitter the artists were chiefly responsible for writing their verses. However, it would be remiss to not look into why an album based on a musical based on a book based on a hot-headed politician made waves more deadly than the hurricane that ravaged Hamilton’s homeland of St. Croix.

“No Day but Today” for Future Musical Storytelling

Enough about the tracks — I don’t want to ruin the rest of the gems for you: this album builds on Manuel-Miranda’s work and is the product of ingenious original material, lucky timing and new media. If you haven’t listened to the original cast recording, then I highly recommend you hop on Spotify and give it a listen (seriously; it’s probably one of the most enjoyable, motivational tracks to study to).

From its opening off-broadway to its almost-inaccessible, astronomically expensive ticket range (if you can find a seat between now and late 2017), Hamilton has served as a bastion of history that has been dusted, shined and primed for all ages to enjoy. Manuel-Miranda himself joked in his inaugural “Saturday Night Live” that his play was no different from a contentious presidential election because it was about two popular New York City politicians locked in a dirty legal battle (Quoth the Genius Grant-award-winning producer: “Escapism!”).

Aaron Burr, often vilified for (quite literally) slaying Hamilton in Weehawken, New Jersey, gets his shot at storytelling. His and George Washington’s relatively reticent demeanor is echoed through the character’s slow, emotional bars and makes Hamilton and his friends’ raps even more percussive.

The original cast — picked from people Manuel-Miranda had previously worked with such as Christopher Jackson (George Washington in “Hamilton” and Benny in Miranda’s first play, “In the Heights”) and experimental rapper Daveed Diggs — has also set precedence for inclusion, diversity and acceptance. The casting call for the Hamilton touring cast drew controversy earlier this year, as it encouraged non-white thespians and artists to apply for the roles. With the exception of King George III, all of the lead actors and actresses were people of color.

If you have used a computer in the last month, then you have at least heard RSS feed rumblings of the “Hamilton” cast’s address to Vice President-elect Mike Pence in which they asked the incoming second-in-command to consider the stories of a diverse America and encourage his administration to embrace all U.S. citizens. Trump quickly took to his Twitter to call for people to #BoycottHamilton — although even if they could, the effects would not be felt for a couple of years.

For me, an overcaffeinated, white, female prose-writer-turned-journalist, the beauty of “Hamilton” is its revolutionary (pun intended) take on the U.S.’ nascence and the verbal eye-and-ear candy that encompasses Manuel-Miranda’s body of work. However, for people of color who have been asked to “act like their race” during auditions, cut for their race or ethnicity or ever underrepresented (or flat out unrepresented) on the U.S.’ most-harrowed stage, this play is more for them, as well as more for making Broadway more relevant. As a purveyor of Broadway shows, it is the rest of Broadway followers and my duty and pleasure to cheer for such an innovative show, cast and repertoire, as well as ask for more diverse casting.

“Hamilton” isn’t the only play to usher in greater diversity in recent years. During the 2015-2016 Broadway season, revival of “The Color Purple” and “Shuffle Along” also made its way onstage and front and center for the Tony Awards. “Allegiance,” which tells the stories of Asian American internment during World War II, also made waves.

According to the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, New York City actors of color were cast only 23 percent of the time — only 10 percent of which were cast without regard to race. The same article reports Broadway’s 2015-2016 season featured merely six writers of color out of 39 shows. This year, only two shows have been announced that feature writers of color.

If you do not believe there is a diversity problem on Broadway or in the media, I suggest you look at this TEDxVermilionStreet talk by local David Huynh that recounts his run-ins with racism and stereotypes. It’s a good place to start looking at shameful casting and gives light to a problem that’s laid incipient for decades but remains largely unfixed.

A Denizen of the Twittersphere

Manuel-Miranda has his finger on his following’s erratic pulse, whether it be from his “Ham4Ham” and “Digital Ham4Ham” shows before the ticket lottery and musical showings or his Twitter, which he takes to explain his artistic vision, interact with fans and give snippets of his day-to-day post-”Hamilton.”

From stealing a smooch from his friend and co-star Jonathan Groff and proclaiming “The internet asked me to do it” to recording himself play the Loud Hailer in “Les Misérables” and singing with “Rent” star Adam Pascal, Manuel-Miranda has earned the nickname “dad” from his internet followers. Following the Pulse shooting, which occurred less than a week before the Tony Awards, Manuel-Miranda and his crew ditched the rifles used in “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)” and prepared a sonnet for his speech, to which he declared “Love is love is love is love” with teary eyes and shaky hands.

Manuel-Miranda has remained relevant since his play’s debut and continues to be a widely accessible public figure — even if his play isn’t. He wastes no time talking about his inspirations for songs, performing with his co-stars and promoting discourse and citizen interaction in American Democracy. His inspiration for “Dear Theodosia” comes from the week he welcomed a stray dog into his family, and his inciting incident for “Wait for it” came from a ride on a Brooklyn subway. Read up for more, because Manuel-Miranda, much like life and love, doesn’t discriminate.

The Mixtape, titled the same as Manuel-Miranda’s working title for the musical, is some next-level nuance of increased artist collaboration wrought by curating inspiration and inciting bodacious tunage.

In Summation

To quote every white soccer mom at a cocktail party or Thanksgiving dinner: “What a spread!” The Hamilton Mixtape is a mélange of big names, smart lyrics and relevant messages. Play it once from cover to cover and then some more on shuffle; then, hop back to the original cast recording. If you haven’t even descended into your hardcore “Hamilton” phase (a raging malaise known to be delightfully terminal), then, in Alexander Hamilton’s words, “Just you wait.”

