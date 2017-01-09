Friday night was cold, with temperatures in the mid-20s, thanks to a wind that scudded across town through jackets and bones, and Hard Winter at Feed & Seed was only nominally warmer.

Hard Winter was an event hosted by local DJs Klinik and Eixie for the purpose of fostering a growth in Lafayette’s EDM scene, a scene they find almost nonexistent and hope to revitalize amidst the prevalent genres of Cajun-influenced blues and rock that dominate this town.

What was billed as “musical stimulation” (a bold claim) was to be provided by Klinik, Eixie and opening act DJ Cade Broussard.

It was freezing cold because Feed & Seed is practically a barn.

The crowd was motley, and seemed for the most part to all know each other. Sk8r bois; sk8r girls; your standard-issue jell-head; v-neck EDM bros. A girl in a trenchcoat, who I distrusted because the only people who wear trenchcoats are people who have something to hide, they were all there. There were only two observed vape pens. A few debutantes disillusioned with Grant Street Dance Hall wandered in.

A really good DJ knows music and mood better than anyone else in the room. He or she tailors the songs to fit barely perceptible shifts in the crowd’s makeup and humor and keep them on their toes: puppets on a string.

David Mancuso, one of the founding fathers of disco and New York’s underground dance scene, held that a DJ should be equal parts performer and listener while understanding that he is in no way better than those on the floor.

A really good DJ stimulates the mood of the room with his performance — stage presence isn’t just a thing, punks — and serves as a kind of subliminal influence on the crowd’s energy.

It’s a hard thing to break the monotony of an EDM set — nearly every song follows the same structure, and any attempt at diverting from that structure is confusing to the dancers and overall disastrous. You have to make the drop devastating — not just in volume or bass-levels but in the indefinable, off-the-wall element that puts the dance-bug right in your bloodstream.

The redundancy of EDM as a genre makes showmanship and performance vital to the quality of the set. At one point, Broussard raised his hand — pointer finger up— just higher than his shoulder. No one noticed.

A remix of the “Stranger Things” theme separated the Broussard and Eixie’s sets. Stranger things have happened.

The number of people populating the floor gradually increased to upwards of 25 — nearly double what it was an hour after doors opened.

Eixie’s set crept up almost imperceptibly. A few middle-of-the-road bangers dripped slowly into a savage, skittering sonic drop-off that pummeled the dancers’ bodies into euphoric contortions.

The thing is, it’s almost absurdly easy to lose the attention of a crowd as a non-big-name DJ, and the ebb and flow of dancefloor population was the story of the night. An ebb and flow seemingly independent of any rational motivations and as arbitrary as the winter wind that blew through Feed & Seed.

The mood was celebratory: like-minded dance-heads hanging out and witnessing what they hope to be the birth of a scene for them.

“It’s definitely cool that EDM is getting a bigger audience in Lafayette,” said Matthew Breaux, 19. He said he thought the area’s more roots-oriented musical heritage is somewhat impeding the growth of an electronic dance scene — outside of the club remixes played in bars.

It seemed at times to be almost more of a social event than an event focused solely on the vitalization of an EDM scene. Groups seldom splinted into the cohesive dancefloor conglomerate that is the hallmark of a dynamic EDM set.

A third vape pen, attached to a person, materialized.

Klinik took over and kicked things off with an original song: a throbbing, shimmering glass thunderstorm of an erratic composition that seemed to struggle to lock into a coherent, danceable beat for any amount of time.

Of the three sets, only Klinik’s delivered on the showmanship front. He took the crowd’s energy and returned it with a small, budget-friendly interest.

Klinik’s crafted beats obliterated the audience in the sense that they weren’t destroyed, just a mess: A sweaty, smiling mess of hormones and endorphins.

Ultimately, Klinik and Eixie’s Hard Winter demonstrated the underground nature of Lafayette’s EDM scene and its ability to attract a few outsiders. It’s a nucleus sans electrons, which can, with proper nurturing, attract electrons and develop into something bigger: A throbbing, sweating EDM scene.

Related