The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun men’s basketball team is on a historic pace: After turning in a 10-3 record in nonconference play, the best nonconference record since the 1990-1991 season, the Cajuns are 12-4 overall with a 2-1 record in conference play.

After losing a close game against Arkansas State on New Year’s Eve, the Cajuns picked up a decisive 69-52 victory over the defending regular season and conference tournament champion Little Rock Trojans in a game that was nationally televised on ESPN.

The Cajuns returned home on Saturday to open up a three-game homestand. They took down the rival Warhawks from Louisiana-Monroe 69-60 in a game that was highlighted by the stat line of junior forward Bryce Washington.

Washington pulled down a career-high 21 rebounds while adding 10 points to bring his double-double total this season to 13, tying him for second nationally — one behind Purdue sophomore forward Caleb Swanigan. Washington also ranks third nationally in rebounds per game with 12.3.

Louisiana’s offense is tied for 25th in the nation, scoring 83.5 points per game, which is the best in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Cajuns have had contributions from eight players who are averaging more than 10 minutes per game. But the input from true freshmen Justin Miller and P.J. Hardy might be most surprising.

Hardy is averaging 7.8 points per game, but is shooting 56.1 percent from three. His biggest contributions have been in adding scoring spark off the bench. He would be the second-best three-point shooter in the country statistically, but he has not attempted enough threes to qualify, having only attempted 57.

Miller is fourth on the team in scoring, with 11 points per game, and second on the team in rebounding with five per game. Miller and Washington have combined to grab more than 40 percent of the Cajuns’ rebounds.

Offensively, the Cajuns have been led by the trio of Washington, junior Frank Bartley, and senior Jay Wright. Bartley is leading the group with 15.3 points per game.

The Cajuns will return to the new and improved Cajundome, where they are undefeated in eight games, on Saturday night as they take on the Eagles from Georgia Southern. They will finish their three-game homestand on Monday night, as they play host to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Cajuns will be missing reserve big man, sophomore Scott Plaisance, as the university announced Jan. 5 that he will transfer from the basketball program. Plaisance only appeared in 11 games this year, averaging 2.7 points per game along with 2.5 rebounds per game.