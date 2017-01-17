The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ men’s tennis team began its 2017 season in Tallahassee, Florida over the weekend at the Florida State University Spring Tournament.

The Cajuns fell to their first two opponents on Saturday with a 0-4 loss to Florida State and a 2-4 loss to Florida Atlantic. They competed against Florida A&M on Sunday and were victorious, with a final score of 4-1.

Florida State won three singles matches and claimed the doubles point to win against the Cajuns.

Despite falling to Florida Atlantic, the Cajuns won the doubles point and a singles match. Freshman Pearse Dolan beat Florida Atlantic’s Anthony Schohn 6-3, 7-5 to win a point for the Cajuns.

On Sunday, the Cajuns claimed the doubles point along with three singles match points against Florida A&M.

Freshman Elio Lago won his collegiate debut against Florida A&M’s Hema Hasona, 6-3, 6-3. Sophomore Arthur Libaud and freshman Jamie Fraser claimed the doubles point, winning 6-4.

The Cajuns will have a 10-match homestand starting Friday. They challenge Jackson State on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.