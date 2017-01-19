After finishing up a three-game homestand, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ men’s and women’s basketball teams will head to Texas as they continue play their conference schedule.

The women’s team will take on the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas, before traveling 230 miles south to San Marcos, Texas, to play the Bobcats of Texas State on Saturday night.

The men’s and women’s teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday night against Texas State. The women will take on a Bobcat team that is 7-9 overall and 2-3 in conference. The Bobcats are near the bottom of the conference in scoring, averaging 56.3 points per game, while the Cajuns are second in scoring at 72 points per game.

After dropping the first game in conference play, the women’s team has rattled off four wins in a row and currently sits at 4-1 in conference play, which is tied for third with UTA.

The Cajuns will face a tough matchup against junior forward Rebekah VanDijk, who recently recorded her 1,000th career point. The Cajuns were able to hold VanDijk to 21 total points in two games last year, but this year VanDijk is averaging 17 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game along with 21 total blocks for the year for the Mavericks — that is third in the conference in scoring and one behind the Cajuns.

The men’s team will take on Texas State, who is dead last in the conference in scoring at 68.4 points per game but first in defense, giving up only 62.9 points per game. The Cajuns are first in scoring at 83.1 points per game and eighth in defense.

Following the matchup with Texas State, the Cajuns will head north to Arlington to play the Mavericks on Monday night. The Mavericks are led by junior forward Kevin Hervey, who is averaging 15 points per game and was selected as the Sun Belt Conference’s preseason player of the year after being among the conference leaders in scoring and rebounding last year before a season ending knee injury last January.

UT Arlington also features senior guard Erick Neal, who ranks sixth nationally in assists per game at 6.8 while also adding 10 points per game.