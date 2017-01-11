After having gone through an accidental explosion in which he lost his hand on Nov. 2 at around 7:20 p.m. at his apartment on Legacy, Michael Montgomery said he has a greater appreciation for the sense of touch.

Montgomery is a 21-year-old from Slidell. He is majoring in industrial technology with a minor is business and environmental science. Until the accident, Montgomery wasn’t sure about what he wanted to do once he graduated, but now, he wants to start off as a Safety Engineer with large corporations such as Shell, Chevron and Coca-Cola.

Montgomery went to his apartment on Legacy one day with his friend with a magnesium covered fuse. As he explained it, once water is added to the magnesium, the gases created from it will explode.

“My friend and I were trying to make a quick video ‘without lighting it,’ but there was no way to put the fuse out when the lighter got too close,” he said. “When it was put under water, it just made things a hell of a lot worse.”

After the explosion subsided, he gazed upon the bloody mess that used to be his left hand. As soon as he registered his predicament, Montgomery bolted out of his apartment and galloped down three flights of stairs to seek immediate medical attention.

“I ran to the parking lot and forgot that I had no keys or a phone,” he remembered. “With the blood gushing out of my hand and seeing what remained of my left hand, I thought to myself, ‘This is it.’”

However, at that moment, a truck pulled into the parking lot, and Montgomery and his friend were able to get the owner of the truck to bring them to the emergency room.

Even then, he thought he wasn’t going to make it.

“I started to repent to God once I threw myself into the backseat even though my friend was saying it was going to be alright,” he said.

As soon as they arrived at the Lafayette General Medical Center emergency room, Montgomery ran inside without waiting for anyone to follow and screamed for help before sitting on the ground to wait.

Montgomery described regaining consciousness at the hospital as strange.

“I had just lost everything that I loved doing: Playing the guitar, piano, numerous other brass instruments, video games and, the most important one, working out,” he lamented.

Although he said the frenetic fallout from the firey debacle upset him, he never got depressed. For him, this was an opportunity to find new things that would make him happy.

“I believe that as long as you’re happy and positive, there’s no such thing as depression,” Montgomery said.

He said that through this experience, he started to become closer to God through this experience.

“He played, and still does play, a big role in my happiness and overall well-being,” Montgomery said.

When talking about the accident, Montgomery explained how it has affected him as a whole.

“The incident impacted my life traumatically, good, bad and worse,” he said.

He pointed out that no one really realizes how much is done with two hands until it’s taken away. Montgomery mentioned tasks such as buttoning pants, eating while standing and putting on watches become twice the battle.

“This just makes accomplishing these daily yet simple task even more rewarding when you complete it,” he said.

Montgomery has taken on the utilitarian parts of his life as a challenge — something he said he likes after being thrown curveballs throughout his journey of life. However, he said he misses the feeling of touch.

“It is a natural sensation that all us humans like and crave subconsciously,” he expounded. “You could say I lost half my sensation of touching things or even holding things or someone, but now I have far greater appreciation of touching something.”

Montgomery is in the process of getting into Vocational Rehabilitation, a program that, according to their website, “provides services to help persons with disabilities obtain job skills and find resources necessary to not only get and keep a job, but also to develop a long-term career.” If he is allowed in, they will help pay for some of his robotic prosthetic and for some of his schooling.

Montgomery concluded with thanking those who helped him since the accident.

“I feel like UL is my second family,” he said, “I made a mistake, and they are doing everything to help me through this difficult process.”