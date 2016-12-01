What a year this has been.

I think everyone can agree it’s been painful and exhausting. First, just look at the notable deaths — the year led off with the deaths of David Bowie and Alan Rickman shortly after. Then: Prince, Muhammad Ali, Nobel Peace Prize winner and holocaust survivor, Elie Wiesel; Gene Wilder, Harper Lee (author of “To Kill a Mockingbird”), comedian Garry Shandling, country singer Merle Haggard, singer Leonard Cohen, R2-D2’s actor Kenny Baker, Florence Henderson, matriarch of “The Brady Bunch;” and many, many more.

The people we lost this year are cultural titans who defined generations of people. They changed our understanding of race, gender, history, our world and ourselves. They made us cheer, laugh and cry. And they’re gone. Who can replace them? Who will break new ground like they did?

Politically, the year was a disaster. The Syrian Civil War is drawing in more belligerents, most notably Russia, siding with the dictator, President Bashar al-Assad. The “Brexit” vote, with England deciding to leave the European Union, threatens the post-war order and one of Europe’s longest stretches of peace. The peace deal for Colombia’s civil war was rejected in a popular vote. The refugee crisis is worsening in the Middle East. Across the West, ethnic authoritarian leaders are rising, threatening the liberal democracies that have sustained us for generations.

But there were great moments, too. The Olympics were a success, the Cubs won the World Series and Bob Dylan won a Nobel Prize. These are moments that brought us together with cause to celebrate and were playful and fun.

However, we can’t ignore the tragedies that happened, and we can’t undo them, either. We can’t un-vote for Trump or bring our cultural icons back from the dead. So what to do?

Politically, we’re limited now that they’re in power until the next election. But you can still call your senators and representatives and flood their phone lines to protest. For Lafayette, that’s Sen. David Vitter (337) 993-9502, Sen. Bill Cassidy (337) 261-1400, and Rep. Charles Boustany (337) 235-6322. Calling takes only a few minutes, but it’s more effective than an email or Facebook comment. The website Call to Action (http://usecalltoaction.com/) can help if you’re unsure of what to say.

(Editor’s note: There will be a Dec. 10 runoff election between Scott Angelle and Clay Higgins for Vitter’s replacement and between John Kennedy and Foster Campbell for Boustany’s replacement.)

Socially, the simplest advice is to be kind to those who need it. The next four years will be scary. Believe people’s stories when they talk about being discriminated against. Speak up if you see someone being attacked for their gender, race or religion. Use whatever resources you have to help those who might not have the same advantages you do. Donate to national causes. Volunteer with local organizations.

Further, there’s the real possibility of an economic downturn in the coming years. The gap between the rich and poor is widening, the middle class is hurting and it’s unlikely our new president will do anything about it except enrich himself. So, we have to defend a society that is willing to look after its poor, its elderly, its veterans and its children.

I’ve said before why my favorite holiday is New Year’s Eve. It’s a potluck dinner party among friends, where we end every old year and start every new year together, as friends and almost as family. These are the sorts of connections we’ll need to reinforce in the coming years. This fight for both our democratic norms and basic decency will be exhausting but worthwhile.