The NCAA announced that the appeal to grant Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ quarterback Anthony Jennings a fifth year of eligibility has been denied, according to an article published in the Daily Advertiser on January 15.

The Cajuns were hoping that Jennings, who was the starting quarterback for LSU in his sophomore season of 2014, would be granted an extra year of eligibility because he played scarcely in his junior year. According to LSU’s website, he appeared in only two games in 2015 and did not record any passing or rushing yards according to the official statistics.

Jennings never sat out due to injury, so the university could not apply for a medical redshirt, which is often a reason the NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility.

Jennings finished his only season with the Cajuns with 2,178 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and a team-leading nine rushing touchdowns.

With Jennings’ career as a Cajun now officially over, the question becomes who will be the quarterback next fall?

The Cajuns will return two quarterbacks who saw action last season — although limited — in junior Jordan Davis and redshirt sophomore Dion Ray. Both players were competing for the starting job last year before Jennings transferred to the program just before the start of fall camp.

It remains to be seen who the Cajuns will bring in from the high school and junior college ranks on national signing day on Feb. 1.