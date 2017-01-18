Crown Bioscience Inc. will have a facility at the New Iberia Research Center, an affiliate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, for pharmaceutical development and research.

According to the UL Lafayette website, CrownBio has made a $1 million investment, creating 14 indirect jobs and 10 direct jobs.

“(I think) those direct jobs would be people with science degrees with masters or Ph.Ds or someone with a lot of good lab skills,” said Phyllis Griffard, Ph.D, a biology instructor at UL Lafayette, “and the ones getting the indirect jobs like janitors or security.”

Those who would receive one of the 10 direct jobs would have an average annual salary of $70,000 along with benefits, according to the UL Lafayette website.

“I think that it’s definitely beneficial for those who are with a pharmaceutical degree to pursue a new job or would like to change in the field,” said Diem Vo, a sophomore studying pre-pharmacy, in response to the new job opportunities opening.

“I think that there are more options to choose from when I graduate from pharmaceutical school,” said Vo, “I, myself, like researches about bioscience, and I’m definitely interested in learning more about the different job positions that the center provides.”

According to the university website, CrownBio’s CEO Jean-Pierre Wery said they chose to establish their research facility in Louisiana at the NIRC “because of the growing biomedical science community there.”

Vo said she thinks more people in pharmaceutical jobs will be encouraged to stay in the Acadiana region since the CrownBio has a facility in New Iberia.

“We are certain that great business investments like this will go a long way to grow and diversify economic opportunities for our citizens,” said Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard, according to the UL Lafayette website.

One Acadiana’s president and CEO Jason El Koubi told UL Lafayette the NIRC is a “tremendous asset for the region.”

According to the university website, company officials said the NIRC will “enable CrownBio to expand its research and grow beyond the capacity it had in North Carolina.”

The research CrownBio will be completing at the NIRC is advancing treatments for cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) research, according to the UL Lafayette website. CrownBio was formed in 2006 and has its headquarters in Santa Clara, California. The facility has operating research campuses in places around the globe, including the United Kingdom, Indianapolis, San Diego and China.

“We’re proud that this important work will be taking place in our state and will build upon the resources of UL Lafayette and the New Iberia Research Center,” Gov. John Bel Edwards told the university.

Related