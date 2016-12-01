University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police are searching for a man who allegedly burglarized the Ragin’ Cajun Red Zone bookstore on Saint Mary Boulevard Nov. 25.

On Friday, Nov. 25, at around 3:55 a.m., the suspect threw a concrete block through the front glass door of the bookstore. Around 4:01 a.m., he triggered the the motion alarm.

While in the bookstore, the suspect stole Ragin’ Cajun apparel and food items, ULPD reported. Police found the store’s front-door glass shattered and merchandise stolen and collected evidence.

The suspect, a 6-foot man who weighs approximately 250 pounds, fled the building heading towards East Lewis Street. In the video, he was seen wearing a grey jacket, black pants, black undershirt and what appears to be a pair of boots. He also has long hair that was folded underneath a fitted baseball cap and has a light complexion, but his race is not known.

