The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has had a long and arduous history of mascots since its establishment. So much so that it has hardly been able to keep up with them.

Most UL Lafayette sports fans will recall the most recent mascot, the 8-foot tall pepper, Cayenne. Introduced Jan. 20, 2001, according to L’Acadien, Cayenne seemed to be popular from the moment he came into the stadium, along with his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Not only was the mascot unique, but his image of a pepper on fire created an interesting design that many manufacturers latched onto with their merchandise.

So, where did Cayenne go?

Since 2014, he has been missing. In a 2014 article in the Daily Advertiser, Charles Bier, spokesman for UL Lafayette at the time, said Cayenne is gone due to a lack of funding. The costumes needed to bring our unofficial mascot to the games are around $8,000, and with the need for two costumes to ensure Cayenne can be available for even last-minute appearances, he has yet to be reintroduced.

Bier also told the Advertiser a group would be formed during the academic year to review spirit leader and mascot traditions. Aaron Martin, head of communications and marketing at UL Lafayette, said no such group has formed.

“We haven’t had the chance to pull together a committee to begin that process,” he said.

Asked if Cayenne could possibly return this year, Martin said “it’s possible;” however, he added that he doubts the university “has any definite timeline” to reinstate the pepper pep figure.

Cayenne, however, is only one of our interesting history of mascots, which actually begins in 1921, when the then-Southwestern Louisiana Industrial Institute introduced its first animal representative: the bulldog.

The idea was voted on by the student body. By 1937, we had our first live mascot, a pitbull that would later be replaced a series of bulldogs that would lead the team into their games. An exception is 1943-1944, when UL Lafayette’s mascot was a stray dog named, “Willloughby.”

In 1963, however, we became the University of Southwest Louisiana. Director Bob Henderson and football coach Russ Faulkinberry then coined the term “Raging Cajuns” as the name for UL Lafayette’s football team. In 1967, the “g” was dropped; thus, we gained our current nickname, the Ragin’ Cajuns. The moniker was adopted honor of the Cajun heritage of some 95 percent of the team. The name would finally stick during “Operation Turnaround” in 1974, when the athletic department moved to bolster team and fan morale.

This shift also caused the bulldog mascot to be questioned, and in 1983, “Cajun Man,” a caucasian man clad in a vermilion-and-white suit, a large, black belt buckle and white cowboy hat, was introduced.

Cajun Man, however, would only last a handful of years. He was popular for a short time, but many began to see an issue in his depiction as a white man who represents an ethnically and racially diverse school and people. “Cajun” had also once been a racial slur, so after the student who masqueraded as Cajun Man graduated, the mascot was replaced by a handful of bulldogs, beginning with a pooch named Ragin’ Cajun and ending with one dubbed Red, until around 1996.

Here enters the Cajun Chicken. The Cajun Chicken, wacky and often dressed as Elvis, was a hit almost instantly. In multiple articles, he is described as a fabulous foul who would strut his musical numbers and interactions with the fans. Both he and Cajun Man even appeared in the 1987 issue of L’Acadien. However, not even the Cajun Chicken could last: the fabulous fan favorite eventually disappeared.

Currently, UL Lafayette is without a mascot. It is unclear if a selection is currently going on, but many suggestions have been made. Some want Cayenne to return; however, some sports forum denizens have suggested we introduce a mascot inspired by the Rougarou, a werewolf-like creature that is thought to haunt Acadiana and New Orleans swamps, for its intimidating nature.

Numerous UL Lafayette students had varying responses on whether they believe the university needs a mascot.

Junior public relations major Morgan Peña mentioned that for the three years Cayenne has been missing, little has changed.

“I feel like because we’re so unique,” Peña said, “and our title’s so unique, we don’t necessarily need a mascot.”

Reggie Mills, a senior exercise science major and defensive linebacker for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, said he disagrees.

“I feel like every school should have a mascot — someone to get the crowd hyped. I mean, it’s their job,” he said.

Only time will tell if Cayenne will make a sudden return or be replaced once again by another colorful mascot.

Kailey Broussard contributed reporting to this article.