Starting this fall, the School of Geosciences will offer a master’s degree in environmental science that concentrates on soil and water research.

When the School of Geosciences was known as the department of renewable resources prior to 2011, there was no master’s program. Concentrations offered in that department were environmental sustainable resources, animal science, plant science and agroscience. The department underwent a reconstruction where it fused with the geology department, thus earning its current name.

In the School of Geosciences, there are two programs: geology and environmental science. The new master’s program started to come into place when David Borrok, Ph.D., became the director of the School of Geosciences.

“Under Dr. Borrok’s leadership, we started working together to propose this program,” said Durga Poudel, Ph.D., a professor in the School of Geosciences. “It’s the university’s initiative, so it’s hard to say who really started it.”

Poudel said the degree is largely science and engineering based. Students interested in applying should have taken courses such as graduate-level calculus, chemistry, physics and geology.

“Those who meet those requirements can join,” Poudel explained. “Even students from general studies can apply if they’ve taken those courses.”

There are four categories in the program: Water resource, soil resource, environmental methods and biophysical relationships. Students will be required to take six credit-hours from the water resource category; six credit-hours from the soil resource category; three credit-hours from the environmental methods category; and two environmental resource seminars. Once students finish the 12 credit-hours from the core curriculum courses, they can choose either a thesis track or an internship track.

In the thesis option, students will need to take six credit-hours of courses to complete their written theses. According to Poudel, this is the best option for students who wish to pursue a doctorate and a career in research.

If students choose the non-thesis option, they will be required to take six internship hours for their degree, or they can take another elective and complete a project. Poudel said that the non-thesis option will be better if students are planning for a career in applied research and working in a field.

Regardless of which option students choose, both tracks require 35 credit-hours.

“That’s another 12 credit-hours they need to take,” Poudel expounded. “It’s whatever students want to take, and that’s why we say that this program is flexible.”

Poudel said the new master’s degree program is a way to prepare and prosper the community through environmental science. He mentioned how North and South Louisiana fell victim to unprecedented flooding in just one year and how there are climatic changes such as rain, drought, earthquakes and volcanoes.

Through the program, students would be able to answer questions such as: what is driving climate change, what the signs behind them are, what the impacts on society are and what we can do to build a resilient society.

“That’s the exciting thing — ” Poudel said, “not only for the university, but for the community — the students from this region, outside the state and globally can come here and learn about these challenges as well as technology, innovations and science.

“You get talented workers straight from here into this community.”