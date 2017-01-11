Hey, Cajuns’ sports fans! My name is Derek VanAllen, and I will be taking over as the sports editor of the Vermilion.

Born here in Lafayette, I’ve been a Cajuns sports fan my entire life. One of my first memories is of the 2005 NCAA baseball regionals, where former centerfielder John Coker stole home. It was the first time I ever saw that happen. According to 10-year-old me, Coker was a superhero and the best player in the world.

To this day, when a ball is hit into centerfield, I will lean over to my dad and tell him, “You know, Coker would have caught that.”

Our previous editor, Garrett Ohlmeyer, told me something that I’ve tried to take to heart; he told me never to lose my fandom. Even though we are the news and we still have a job to do, do not forget to be a fan.

When I started at the Vermilion in summer 2016 that’s what I was, a fan. As I sit here six months later, now the sports editor, I am still a fan.

Let’s face it, now is a great time to be a University of Louisiana at Lafayette fan. The men’s basketball team is in the middle of what could be a historic season. The baseball team is preparing to make a run at Omaha and the softball team is looking to get back to Oklahoma City. If that wasn’t enough for sports fans, the other spring sports and club sports are looking to make their mark on history.

I, as well as the rest of the sports staff at the Verm and the entire writing staff as a whole, look forward to bringing the energy and excitement that is Ragin’ Cajun Athletics to our readers.

If I was asked my favorite thing about being a sports writer, I would not tell you that it is that I get to write about sports all day (even though that is pretty great.) I would say it is that I get the opportunity to be a storyteller.

There are so many great stories just waiting to be told; all we have to do is uncover them. Even if you are not a sports fan, I want to give our readers something they can connect with.

So this semester we will try to bring more features, more great stories and fewer recaps.

If we miss something or if there is something that we can do better, let us know. The only way we can do better is to hear about what we need to fix.

I cannot wait to get this semester started and to bring all that is great about UL Lafayette sports to your fingertips.