President-elect Donald Trump tweeted a very disturbing message in regards to the Freedom of Speech Clause in the First Amendment.

Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

There are two main issues here in regards to the First Amendment: flag burning is the proper way to dispose of a tattered American flag in a respectful manner, and the United States Supreme Court ruled that flag burning in the form of expressive conduct is constitutional. It is interesting that Trump does not check his sources before making these obscure and less-than-accurate statements.

“Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag.”

The U.S. Flag Code clearly states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Does Trump’s statement reach to those who are respectively disposing of the American flag? How far does this statement actually reach? It is not plausible to punish all individuals who are abiding by the code. It is the president’s prime position to execute the laws, and this law seems to say that it is OK to burn the flag when it needs to be retired.

Texas v. Johnson was a very controversial case that determined how to define expressive conduct. There must be an intent to convey a message, and there must be a likelihood that the message will be received or understood by a mass number of people. In this particular case, Johnson was charged for burning the American flag in front of one of the government buildings in town to protest the Reagan administration’s policies. The police were scared Johnson’s actions would cause rioting, so they detained Johnson as he was burning the flag. The key element in the Court’s ruling of this case was that no matter how unpopular the speech may be, the government may never have a regulation that prohibits the content of someone’s speech or conduct. Johnson’s sentence was overturned, and his actions were viewed as protected expressive conduct.

The president cannot overturn a ruling made by the Supreme Court, only the Supreme Court can overturn its own rulings. This is a blatant disregard for the legal precedent that has been set out before him. This statement is not factual nor does it have any effect on the policies that have been set in place. This just plainly shows that there is a lack of knowledge of legal precedent, and that there is little understanding in the First Amendment. People who burn the flag in protest are protected under the Constitution and do not deserve any punishment, especially the removal of their citizenship. It is symbolic, and it is the basic foundation that the First Amendment stands for. It is one of our liberties that is hardest for the government to infringe upon.

Lastly, Trump states that if a person burns a flag, one of their punishments is “perhaps loss of citizenship.” Trop v. Dulles was another Supreme Court case that completely refutes this statement. The Court stated: “Citizenship, is not a license that expires upon misbehavior. Rather, it can only be voluntarily renounced by express language and, or, conduct.” No one should fear loss of citizenship. It is completely barbaric to indicate that a person will completely lose their citizenship because of performing an unpopular form of expressive conduct. Burning the flag in the form of protest does not break the symbolic meaning of freedom.

It is not necessary to make statements such as this one from Trump. The right to freedom of speech is fundamental because infringing upon this right will “shake the conscience of society,” as defined in Palko v. Connecticut. The Court’s precedents are solid, and cannot be overturned by remarks from the executive branch of government. Freedom of Speech is here to stay — regardless of how unpopular it may be.

