In the coming weeks and semester, the Vermilion’s website will be rebuilt, restructured and reorganized to better reflect the vibrant personalities and eclectic events that surround the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Our website’s “features” section has been temporarily renamed “Tout le Reste,” as well as found its new home under “Arts and Entertainment.” “Student Voices” incorporates the opinionated voices of our students. The opinion section is the destination for editorials, letters to the editor and opinion pieces submitted by concerned or impassioned students.

We’re always changing — for better or for worse. When I began work at the Vermilion as a staff writer who covered mostly library-related stories, TLR was filled to the page border with general event coverage and features, political columns teemed with scathing analyses from both sides of the political section and our multimedia journalism section was merely a fever dream. When I took over the web section, political columns were scant, TLR was yesterday’s news (pun intended) and we stood on the precipice of a new website and Snapchat account.

As we reintroduce our political section and add more columnists’ voices into our eclectic and all-encompassing A&E section, we’re ready to welcome the next level of user interaction. This includes more videos, more interactive graphs and more photos in our stories. After the last final ends Friday afternoon, we will begin implementing serious changes to our systems, we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you.

More importantly, we want to hear from You.

At the end of the day, we’re a bunch of students operating mainly on our own. If you have a friend, classmate or colleague who is doing things around campus, we want to showcase their work. Reach out to us on Facebook or via vermilion.ul@gmail.com, and don’t be afraid to visit us at 1306 Johnston St. between Café Chi Alpha and the Baptist Collegiate Ministry.

There is always something happening in this little-big town, whether on campus or along the slowly-but-surely developing Rue Jefferson. In your classes sits at least one artist, musician, manager, content creator — the list goes on. We want to cover it all, with as much space on the website — if not more — as print allows. In the coming months, expect a separate landing page for Arts and Entertainment, which will encompass student profiles, band profiles, our columnists’ work and much, much more.

As far as long-term goals, we are talking about an app for students. I know what you’re thinking: We already have a myriad of apps for the university and The Buzz. But as long as there is an app that pairs Vermilion articles with university “news releases,” there will be an app that is more focused on bringing news that isn’t opinionated, as well as opinion pieces (written by our own peers as opposed to USA TODAY College) clearly labeled as such.

Expect us coming to you in the form of Facebook Live videos, Snapchats, Periscopes, Twitter updates and Instagram posts in higher volume. It’s time for everyone to take pride in ownership of our university — owning our accomplishments, owning our mistakes and everything that falls in between.

