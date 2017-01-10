The University of Louisiana at Lafayette women’s basketball team has had a successful start to their 2016-2017 season. They currently have a winning record of 8-4 and a conference record of 2-1.

The Lady Cajuns lost against Little Rock in their first conference match on Dec. 29 60-64. freshman guard Jasmine Thomas led the match with 16 points.

Their second conference match was on Dec. 31 against Arkansas State. They won 80-72. Jasmine Thomas and senior guard Jaylyn Gordon led in scores, each totaling 21 points.

The Cajuns walked away with a win against the University of Louisiana at Monroe on Saturday, Jan. 7, 67-57. Junior forward Simone Fields led the Cajuns with 25 points against Louisiana-Monroe.

The two upcoming matches for the Cajuns are conference matches and will be played at the Cajundome. They play Georgia State at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12, and Georgia Southern at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14.